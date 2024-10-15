Lions Kyle Peko Suffers Pectoral Tear, Likely Out for Season
The Detroit Lions lost a pair of defensive linemen to injury in their dominant victory on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to NFL Network, veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko suffered a pectoral tear and will likely undergo a season-ending procedure.
Peko impressed Detroit's coaching staff due to his consistency and performance all throughout training camp.
Detroit also lost Aidan Hutchinson for the foreseeable future, leaving the team to rely on internal candidates to replace his production.
Review of Isaac Ukwu's first NFL game
After starting the 2024 season on the practice squad, Isaac Ukwu earned his elevation in Week 6.
Following Hutchinson's departure, Ukwu held his own against Dallas' offensive line.
The talented defensive lineman credited the coaching staff for instilling confidence in him all throughout the week prior to the Week 6 contest.
“Well, he’s a young player and that was his first taste of real NFL football, so I thought as the game went on, he got better, and it looked like it was his first NFL game," said Campbell. "That’s just the truth, but I also – I see that guy every day in practice, I see (Lions LB Mitchell) Agude every day in practice, we just got (Lions LB Al-Quadin) Muhammad here, I’ve known what he’s been able to do for a while. And so, man, those are guys that – they’re going to do what we ask them to do and they’re going to go all-out to do it, and while they’re doing it, they’re going to continue to grow. Ukwu will get better every week."