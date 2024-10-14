Aaron Glenn Is Reason Lions Can Overcome Injuries
The Detroit Lions will have to move forward throughout the 2024 NFL season without their best defensive player in Aidan Hutchinson.
Thought of as one of the early favorites to be Defensive Player of the Year, Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in the third quarter of Detroit's win over Dallas. As a result, he's expected to miss the entire remainder of the season.
Despite the massive loss that Hutchinson's absence presents, coach Dan Campbell's condfidence has not wavered.
Much of Campbell's belief comes from his trust and connection with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the job he has done throughout their four years together.
"What gives me hope moving forward is Aaron Glenn," Campbell said. "We've been coaching here, man, for four years. He's done everything in his power to work around any personnel we have and use the players we have and get the most production we can. We will be able to adapt to that."
The Lions will rely on the likes of defensive tackles Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader, along with ends Josh Paschal and James Houston. Practice squad players Isaac Ukwu, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Mitchell Agude could also factor in as elevations in the immediate future.
"I have a lot of faith in that D-line room. Mac and Levi and Reader and Paschal, and that group that's going in there," Campbell said. "Ukwu, we've got Muhammad on practice squad, Agude, Houston's still here. So we've got options, and that's why we play with three phases. So we play offense, defense, special teams, that's why we do it and we help each other out. We'll be just fine, we'll move forward."
There's been plenty of buzz about the Lions potntially making an external addition to supplement the roster and help overcome the loss of Hutchinson. Campbell explained the team's current mindset, which is centered around making sure that any addition that would be made fits the established culture.
“Brad always, this comes up every year and it’s not like he doesn’t look," Campbell explained. "He’s doing what he’s been doing, he’s looking. Is there somebody out there that could potentially help us? What is it gonna cost? So those things will always come up, but just because it’s there doesn’t mean we’re gonna do it. It’s gotta be right if it is, everything’s gotta be right. Honestly, where we’re at now, we’re not in a hurry. I believe in the guys that are here. I believe in that D-line. Doesn’t mean we’re not looking, not evaluating. Brad is, that’s his job, he’s good at it and we’ll take it as it comes. But our eyes are open, and we want to make sure we have what we need here.”
Campbell is still steadfast in his belief within the roster as constructed. When asked whether he believed the team could still contend for and win a Super Bowl as it stands, he gave an affirmative answer.
“Yeah. Listen, my job is to coach what’s here," Campbell said. "I’m gonna coach the hell out of them and we are as a staff. So yeah, I do. If we get somebody, great. If we don’t, then these are our guys. And the coaches know that. This is what we came into camp with, this is why we develop talent. It’s next man up, they’ve gotta be ready to go.”
Though the prognosis of Hutchinson's injury is grim, Campbell offered plenty of praise for the impact that he was able to have this season. He also teased that if any player would be able to make the recovery in a timely manner and return late in the postseason, it would be Hutchinson.
"Hutch is a captain for us. Highly productive player, great teammate, does everything right and was having one hell of a game, one hell of a season," Campbell explained. "It hurts, it hurts to lose somebody like him. Not only the player, but the person, the leader that he is. With that being said, we move forward. And let me say this, it's four-to-six months, I would never count Hutch out, ever. So yeah, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody can make it back it'd be him."