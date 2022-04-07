3 Late-Round Linebackers for Lions to Target in 2022 NFL Draft

These three linebackers could aid Detroit Lions' defense in 2022.

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, there's no doubt that the Detroit Lions have a pressing need at linebacker.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could address it at the end of the first round by selecting Georgia's Nakobe Dean, a recent popular pick of draft prognosticators with the Lions' second of two first-round selections (No. 32 overall).

Even if Holmes & Co. go down that route, though, there still might be room to add another linebacker or two later in the draft.

With that said, here are three linebacker prospects the Lions could target from the third round on this April.

Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah

During his time at Oklahoma, Asamoah showcased the ability to be a high quality run-stopping linebacker. He also displayed the ability to go from sideline to sideline and to close in on ball-carriers with some high-end speed.

In 2021, he logged 89 total tackles, to go along with four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Asamoah would be a nice find for the Lions with their second of two third-round picks (No. 97 overall).

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M's Aaron Hansford

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Hansford is an intriguing mid-to-late-round prospect.

As a former wide receiver, he offers an athletic profile that should excite scouts at the next level.

In his final season with the Aggies, he recorded 89 total tackles, to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

He should be a draft target of Detroit's in the sixth-seventh rounds.

Montana State's Troy Andersen

The 6-foot-4, 233-pounder played quarterback, running back and linebacker at Montana State.

He will need time to develop, but he already offers tremendous sideline-to-sideline range. And, at the very least, he profiles to be an impact special teams performer at the next level.

As Joe Marino of The Draft Network writes,

"Troy Andersen is the most versatile player in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made a notable impact at Montana State as a quarterback, running back, and linebacker. At the next level, he is likely a linebacker but offers some appeal as a two-way player if a team wanted to create some packages for him offensively. When considering Andersen as a linebacker, his size, athleticism, urgency, and tackling skills make him an impact defender."

The small-school prospect likely could be had by Holmes & Co. in the third or fourth round of this April's draft.