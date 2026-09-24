What to Know About Detroit Lions Official Against Jets

The officiating assignments for Week 3 of the NFL season have been made public, and the Detroit Lions now know who will be in charge of handling their game against the New York Jets Sunday at Ford Field.

Brad Rogers has drawn the assignment of officiating the Lions' Week 3 tilt, marking the first time he's done a Lions game this season. In the first two weeks of the season, Rogers' crew has worked the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the Cleveland Browns' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rogers reffed one Lions game last season, which was their regular season finale win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Lions are 6-3 in games refereed by Rogers dating back to the 2019 season.

The New York Jets, meanwhile, are 4-4 in eight games that Rogers has served as the head official over. Rogers has worked one playoff game, that being the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 season playoffs.

The Lions have had Rogers as the lead official in multiple big games throughout Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach. He oversaw the team's 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers to close out the 2022 season, as well as the team's 30-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch the NFC North title at the end of the 2024 season.

Also, Rogers officiated the Lions' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the beginning of the 2021 season, which was the first game of the Dan Campbell era.

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Of the 14 referee crews that have officiated two games so far this season, Rogers' crew ranks tied-for-seventh in penalty flags thrown with 28. Of those 28 flags, he's tied-for-first with eight penalties dismissed.

Through his first two games, Rogers' crew has thrown a nearly even split in terms of penalties on the home and away teams. Home teams have been called for 13 penalties, while road teams have been whistled for 15 through his first two outings.

One notable penalty to keep an eye on is defensive holding. Through two games, the Lions have been called for the second-most defensive holdings in the league with three, and Rogers' crew is tied-for-first in defensive holdings called through two games with four.

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