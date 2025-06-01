Lions' 2022 Draft Class Re-Graded to A+
In his tenure as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has become known as one of the league's very best drafters. The fifth-year GM has immensely upgraded both sides of the ball through the NFL Draft, helping turn the Lions into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
And one of his best drafts came in 2022. In what was his second draft with Detroit, he landed eight players, including two prospects in the first round (Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams).
Hutchinson, selected at No. 2 overall, and Williams, drafted at No. 12 overall, have since become core members of the present Lions roster. Hutchinson is the team's best pass-rusher (28.5 career sacks), and has become the face of Detroit's defense. Meanwhile, Williams, who has battled some issues off the field, emerged last season as one of Jared Goff's go-to pass-catchers. In fact, in 2024, he recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season as a pro (1,001 yards).
Among the eight-player draft class, Holmes also notably nabbed an All-Pro safety in Kerby Joseph in the third round (No. 97 overall). Joseph secured a league-high nine interceptions a season ago, and has amassed a total of 17 interceptions in 49 career games.
Additionally, Holmes added a pair of solid role players to the defense via his ‘22 draft class: defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round (No. 46 overall) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round (No. 188 overall).
Of the three other players that comprised Detroit's ‘22 draft haul, EDGE James Houston, selected in the sixth round (No. 217 overall), was by far the most notable.
Houston, drafted out of Jackson State, didn't play a single snap his rookie season until Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills. Yet, he proved to make a major impact. In seven games in 2022, he recorded a staggering eight sacks. Houston, however, failed to replicate that production in subsequent seasons, and proceeded to be let go by Detroit during the 2024 campaign.
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco initially gave Holmes’ 2022 draft haul a “B+” grade. However, in his “regrading” of the draft, he provided Holmes & Co. with an “A+.”
As Prisco explained, “They had the second overall pick and landed edge Aidan Hutchinson, who might have been on his way to Defensive Player of the Year honors before breaking his leg last year. He is a special player. They followed that by trading up to get receiver Jameson Williams, who is their deep threat and had a big season in 2024. They also landed a starter in third-round safety Kerby Joseph, who is coming off his best season and was All-Pro, and backups in edge Josh Paschal (second) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth).”
At this present juncture, it's hard to dispute Prisco's notion that Holmes aced the 2022 draft.