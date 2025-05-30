Predicting Lions' 2025 Offensive Stat Leaders in Key Categories
The Detroit Lions' offense returns plenty of talent after being one of the NFL's most proficient units a season ago.
With quarterback Jared Goff at the helm and Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown among his weapons, new offensive coordinator John Morton has no shortage of weapons.
Though the Lions could have some bumps early in the year on account of the new leadership, the sheer volume of talent should allow the Lions to have plenty of success offensively.
Here's my projection for who leads the Lions in a series of key categories.
Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs' performance at the end of last season cemented himself as one of the most electric players in the league. With Montgomery sidelined due to a knee injury for the final three games, Gibbs responded to being the primary back with three-straight games over the century mark.
Even with Montgomery back in the fold, Gibbs will likely get the primary share of the carries. His big-play ability on every touch makes him arguably Detroit's biggest offensive threat, and he runs with a subtle physicality that allows him to churn through contact.
Gibbs finished comfortably above 1,000 rushing yards last season, and as long as he remains healthy he should produce well above that mark yet again.
He'll still be splitting carries with Montgomery when both were healthy, but he averaged nearly six yards per carry in 2024 and should be able to produce at a similar level this year behind Detroit's sturdy offensive line.
Because of his explosiveness and ability to consistently make defenders miss in the open field, Gibbs should finish as the team's leader in rushing yards in 2025.
Prediction: 1,355 rushing yards.
Rushing touchdowns: Jahmyr Gibbs
As he's developed over his first two NFL seasons, Gibbs has started to be utilized more near the goal line. In turn, his touchdown total jumped from 10 to 16 in his second season.
The Lions pride themselves on their physicality and ability to pound the rock for scores in the red zone, so both Gibbs and Montgomery will get opportunities in the red zone.
Montgomery will still get his share of goal-line touches, and if both are healthy late in the year this race could come down to the wire. However, with Gibbs' breakaway speed, I expect that he'll be able to earn a slight edge on Montgomery in this category.
Prediction: 15 rushing touchdowns.
Receiving yards: Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Lions have plenty of receiving weapons, but St. Brown has established himself firmly as the alpha of the group. He's coming off a third-straight season with over 1,000 yards, and has earned All-Pro honors in each of the last two.
His production dipped somewhat in 2024, in part due to the emergence of Jameson Williams in what was the first 1,000-yard season of his career. If Williams can put together a full season, he will challenge St. Brown even more for the top honors within Detroit's passing attack.
However, St. Brown has been the image of consistency for the offense throughout his first four seasons, and it's hard to see that changing in 2025. As a result, he's my pick to lead the team once again in receiving yards.
Prediction: 1,271 receiving yards.
Receiving touchdowns: Sam LaPorta
After enduring a drop-off in catches in his second season, LaPorta could be primed for a bounceback year in 2025. Some of his decreased workload stems simply from the Lions having so much skill position talent, and his role as a chain-mover will always hold value for the offense.
One area where LaPorta could carve out even more value is by being a red-zone threat consistently. His big frame lends itself to being a matchup problem, and he has shown himself to be capable of this at points throughout his career.
While LaPorta hasn't proven to be a big yards after catch target, he has reliable hands and will be a weapon inside the 20. I predict he wins a close race between himself, St. Brown and Williams to lead the team in touchdown catches as the team's overall production will be very balanced in this area.
Prediction: 11 touchdowns.
All-purpose yards: Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs was recently predicted to win Offensive Player of the Year in a recent series of projections made by Sports Illustrated, and it may not be as far-fetched as some think.
Gibbs has caught at least 50 passes in each of the last two seasons, and as a result will always be a threat to also contribute as a pass-catcher. His third NFL season could be a breakout one in this sense, as he's logged valuable experience and developed as a route-runner.
Detroit could look to target him more often in the short and intermediate passing game in 2025, which would open up an avenue for him to bolster his profile even further. After a slight increase in production from years one to two, I expect a breakout could be coming for him in this area as he becomes an exceptional all-purpose threat.
Prediction: 2,124 all-purpose yards.