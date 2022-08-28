Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Offense
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has likely earned the right to call plays in 2022.
Even though the offense in the preseason is pretty "vanilla," the team has moved the football well and provided a small glimpse of what can be accomplished in 2022.
"I think it’s been a balance of still trying to evaluate our guys, put them in good spots, so that we can get a feel for them with the lights on them," said Johnson. But from my perspective, there are a couple calls I think over the course of both games that, ‘Hey, I wish I would’ve done this a little bit different.’ I think that’s part of my own process.
"But you talk to play-callers around the League, I think a lot of them kind of say you’ll always have one or two each game kind of like that. So, that’s part of it. But for me I felt comfortable. I feel like I’m getting the plays in quick to the quarterbacks, they’ve done a nice job getting it to the offense. And I think we’ve played with some of that tempo that we’ve talked about just in terms of breaking the huddle and being to go up and execute. So, been pleased about that.”
Detroit's offensive starters are likely to play one half against the Steelers in the preseason finale, with the only player not suiting up is quarterback Jared Goff.
Here is a look at an updated offensive depth chart, heading into Week 3 of the preseason.
Offensive depth chart
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- Tim Boyle
- David Blough
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Craig Reynolds
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Justin Jackson
- Jermar Jefferson
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- DJ Chark
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
- Trinity Benson
- Tom Kennedy
- Maurice Alexander
- Kalil Pimpleton
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Brock Wright
- Shane Zylstra
- Devin Funchess
- James Mitchell
- Derrick Deese Jr
Offensive line
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Dan Skipper
- Evan Brown
- Logan Stenberg
- Tommy Kraemer
- Matt Nelson
- Kendall Lamm
- Darrin Paulo
- Kevin Jarvis
- Obinna Eze