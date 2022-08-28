Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Offense

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has likely earned the right to call plays in 2022.

Even though the offense in the preseason is pretty "vanilla," the team has moved the football well and provided a small glimpse of what can be accomplished in 2022.

"I think it’s been a balance of still trying to evaluate our guys, put them in good spots, so that we can get a feel for them with the lights on them," said Johnson. But from my perspective, there are a couple calls I think over the course of both games that, ‘Hey, I wish I would’ve done this a little bit different.’ I think that’s part of my own process.

"But you talk to play-callers around the League, I think a lot of them kind of say you’ll always have one or two each game kind of like that. So, that’s part of it. But for me I felt comfortable. I feel like I’m getting the plays in quick to the quarterbacks, they’ve done a nice job getting it to the offense. And I think we’ve played with some of that tempo that we’ve talked about just in terms of breaking the huddle and being to go up and execute. So, been pleased about that.”

Detroit's offensive starters are likely to play one half against the Steelers in the preseason finale, with the only player not suiting up is quarterback Jared Goff.

Here is a look at an updated offensive depth chart, heading into Week 3 of the preseason.

Offensive depth chart

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Running backs

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson

Tom Kennedy

Maurice Alexander

Kalil Pimpleton

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

Devin Funchess

James Mitchell

Derrick Deese Jr

Offensive line