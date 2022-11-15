Lions Look to Georgia to Fix Defense in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Detroit Lions find two players from the Georgia Bulldogs to fix their ailing defense in latest mock draft.

The Detroit Lions' defense has steadily improved over the past two weeks of the 2022 season.

In spite of being able to close out games defensively, the team still needs to build around their core young talent, including Jeff Okudah, Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson.

In the latest All Lions mock draft, general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 8 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 11 overall.

With the No. 8 pick, the team needs to add Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

"Jalen Carter is a grown man in the middle of the defense who possesses outstanding size and power to dominate the line of scrimmage. A truly special run defender, Carter is impossible to move off the ball and he has the quickness to uncover and make plays in the backfield," The Draft Network explains. "Look for Carter to develop into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league."

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the second of two first round picks, Detroit should again look to Georgia to bolster the secondary by drafting Bulldogs cornerback Kalee Ringo.

One avenue to quickly aid Aaron Glenn's defense is to secure a true lockdown corner in next year's draft.

Ringo jumps out on film due to his physical abilities, speed and elite coverage skills.

According to NFL Draft Bible, "On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket. With his length and speed, Ringo was never beaten on any vertical route. Ringo plays up to his strength, displaying physicality in coverage and with the ball in the air. Receivers weren’t able to win jump balls against him. Ringo has ball skills and consistently got his hands on the football."