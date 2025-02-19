Lions Acknowledge 'Final Thoughts' of Detroit Sports Personality
Andy Isaac, one of the most popular Internet sports personalities and an avid fan of the Detroit Lions, posted an unfortunate health update on social media Tuesday.
Isaac is known for his sense of humor and passion for Detroit sports. In fact, his disdain for the Chicago Bears was referenced by many who commented on what may end up being his final social media post on X/Twitter.
“Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me. It has finally stripped me of quality of life,” Isaac shared to his followers. “I have decided on hospice care. Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice. I may keep a journal of my final days.
"I’m not sure yet. I’m tired and I’m in pain. I have a horrible foot infection that is preventing me from walking, and I just don’t have the strength to do all the last-minute things I want. But I’ll try. I hope I gave you all a positive outlook on life. I hope I made even the smallest impact. Be kind to each other. I love you all. Truly, I do.”
All of the professional sports teams in Detroit, including the Lions, replied on social media to his post documenting his current plight.
His post has since been seen by over a million people, and has elicited strong support and prayers.
"You gave more to the world than you took. You made people smile," wrote sports broadcaster Neal Ruhl. "The definition of a life well lived! Go easy my 'fren' (friend)!"