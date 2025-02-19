All Lions

Lions Acknowledge 'Final Thoughts' of Detroit Sports Personality

Andy Isaac, beloved Lions fan, posted unfortunate health update.

Andy Isaac, one of the most popular Internet sports personalities and an avid fan of the Detroit Lions, posted an unfortunate health update on social media Tuesday.

Isaac is known for his sense of humor and passion for Detroit sports. In fact, his disdain for the Chicago Bears was referenced by many who commented on what may end up being his final social media post on X/Twitter.

“Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me. It has finally stripped me of quality of life,” Isaac shared to his followers. “I have decided on hospice care. Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice. I may keep a journal of my final days.

"I’m not sure yet. I’m tired and I’m in pain. I have a horrible foot infection that is preventing me from walking, and I just don’t have the strength to do all the last-minute things I want. But I’ll try. I hope I gave you all a positive outlook on life. I hope I made even the smallest impact. Be kind to each other. I love you all. Truly, I do.”

All of the professional sports teams in Detroit, including the Lions, replied on social media to his post documenting his current plight.

His post has since been seen by over a million people, and has elicited strong support and prayers.

"You gave more to the world than you took. You made people smile," wrote sports broadcaster Neal Ruhl. "The definition of a life well lived! Go easy my 'fren' (friend)!"

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

