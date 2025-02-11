Lions 2024 Review: Safety Duo Is Best in NFL
The Detroit Lions got plenty of production from their pair of starting safeties in 2024.
Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch had excellent seasons, with Joseph earning All-Pro honors for the first time in his career and leading the league with nine.
For Detroit, the safety position was consistent and has two of the best young players at the position.
Here is a review of the performance of the Lions' safeties in the 2024 campaign.
Reason for hope
The Lions moved Branch to safety full-time in 2024, and the pairing of him and Joseph playing together proved to work wonders for the defense. They combined for 13 interceptions, with Joseph pacing the entire NFL with nine.
Together, they struck fear into opposing offenses, as both players delivered crushing hits across the middle of the field at various points throughout the season. They were the Lions' second- and third-best PFF-graded defensive players, with Joseph earning a 90.4 overall grade and Branch at 83.7.
Joseph showed marked improvement as an all-around defender, as his tackling improved in addition to his increased production in the passing game. His PFF tackling grade was 86.9, up from 54.5 and 69.7 in his first two NFL seasons. His 6 percent missed tackle rate is the lowest of his career.
Both players are under contract next season, and as a result the Lions should be expecting a lot from their defensive backfield duo.
Joseph is eligible for an extension, so he could have a long-term deal locked up by the time training camp rolls around.
Reason for worry
Joseph does not qualify for the fifth-year option granted to first-round picks, so he will be a free agent after the 2025 season if the Lions cannot come to a deal with him. Based on his production, he's earned the ability to make high-level money on his second contract.
As a result, the Lions will have to handle negotiations promptly. General manager Brad Holmes has shown a desire to get ahead of the market, such as extending Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell before the draft last year, and could do the same with Joseph to erase any concerns.
As far as on the field concerns, there are still areas where both can grow. Branch, in particular, developed a habit of using his head on tackle attempts at points throughout the season. Most notably, he was ejected from the Green Bay game in Week 9.
For Branch, keeping his helmet out of tackle attempts will be important going forward. While it will help the team avoid penalties, it also can prevent injuries to the head.
Another concern is the fact that Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was a big piece of the team's success when healthy over the last two seasons, is a free agent. If he does not return, the Lions will lack some depth at this position, as well as missing Melifonwu's ability to blitz and get after the quarterback from the safety position.
Biggest question
What's next for Branch? The third NFL season has been a big one for several members of Brad Holmes' draft classes. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell both got First-Team All-Pro recognition for the first time in their three seasons, and Joseph enjoyed his big year this past season in his third campaign.
Branch has shown flashes of legitimate stardom through his first two seasons. He has a knack for baiting a quarterback into mistakes, and is physical both in coverage and against the run.
The Alabama product seems primed for a big third NFL season, and with small tweaks to his style he will be on track to be in the All-Pro conversation in 2025.
Free agents
Ifeatu Melifonwu (Unrestricted free agent)