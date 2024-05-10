Lions 2024 Rookie Minicamp Roster, Tryout Players
The Detroit Lions begin rookie minicamp Friday, kicking off the first step toward the 2024 NFL season.
With the Draft in the rearview mirror, the Lions now have the opportunity to get their first look at their rookie class. Additionally, there are players taking the field on a tryout basis with an opportunity to earn a roster spot this week.
Lions' assistant general manager Ray Agnew shared his excitement for the opening day of rookie minicamp during a press conference Friday.
"I enjoy this day. Every year, I really appreciate this day. This is the day these guys realize their dream. I might've said this last year, but I'm gonna say it again next year," Agnew said. "This is where they realize their dream. I love to see their eyes light up when they walk out on the field. Finally you are. ... Finally you're an NFL football player. So that's exciting for these guys. Whether they're drafted, whether they're free agent or whether they're tryout guys, they are in a football facility and they've got a chance to play in the national football league."
Here is the Detroit Lions' full 2024 rookie minicamp roster.
Veterans
S Brandon Joseph
LB Mitchell Agude
OL Michael Niese
OL Connor Galvin
DL Chris Smith
DL Mathieu Betts
Draft picks
CB Terrion Arnold
CB Ennis Rakestraw
RB Sione Vaki
OL Giovanni Manu
OL Christian Mahogany
DL Mekhi Wingo
Undrafted free agents
S Chelen Garnes
CB Morice Norris
K James Turner
OLB Isaac Ukwu
S Loren Strickland
LS Hogan Hatten
LB Steele Chambers
LB DaRon Gilbert
OLB Nate Lynn
OL Duke Clemens
C Bryan Hudson
C Kingsley Eguakun
WR Jalon Calhoun
WR Isaiah Williams
TE Isaac Rex
Tryout players
QB Theo Day
WR Devin Maddox
WR Drew Dixon
QB Cade Peterson
RB Michael Herzog
CB Kyler McMichael
S Ayo Oyelola
CB J.J. Ross
CB Harrison Hand
LB Tyren Dupree
OLB Darryl Johnson
TE Parker Hesse
WR Kaden Davis
DL DJ Smith
DL Josh Landry