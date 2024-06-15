All Lions

Lions Hire New Senior Director of Football Administration

Lions have found replacement for Brandon Sosna.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions helmet
Detroit Lions helmet / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
The Detroit Lions have reportedly filled the position left void by the departure of Brandon Sosna.

Detroit's former Senior Director of Football Administration departed to become the Commanders new vice president of football operations.

Sosna was credited for being a key contract negotiator during his stint in Motown.

"I'd like to thank the Detroit Lions organization and specifically, President Rod Wood who was first-class in how he handled the process of getting Brandon to Washington," said Commanders general manager Adam Peters. "Brandon is a home run hire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DMV"

According to ESPN, Detroit has turned to the Arizona Cardinals manager of football analytics and research to fill the void.

Charlie Adkins spent the last seven years with Cardinals organization, serving as a football operations analyst prior to his work in the analytics and research department.

Lions outbid Cardinals for No. 24 pick

In a recent Cardinals draft room video, a framework for a draft deal was discussed for Arizona to move up from pick No. 27 to No. 24 that was occupied by the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ll give you 27 and 104 and we would take 24 and 174,” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said in the online video. “Okay, call me back. Obviously, it's depending on if our guy’s there.”

Detroit was able to move up by departing with pick No. 29 and pick No. 73 in the third-round in exchange for pick No. 24 and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was the eventual selection made by Detroit after moving up five spots.

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

