Lions Hire New Senior Director of Football Administration
The Detroit Lions have reportedly filled the position left void by the departure of Brandon Sosna.
Detroit's former Senior Director of Football Administration departed to become the Commanders new vice president of football operations.
Sosna was credited for being a key contract negotiator during his stint in Motown.
"I'd like to thank the Detroit Lions organization and specifically, President Rod Wood who was first-class in how he handled the process of getting Brandon to Washington," said Commanders general manager Adam Peters. "Brandon is a home run hire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DMV"
According to ESPN, Detroit has turned to the Arizona Cardinals manager of football analytics and research to fill the void.
Charlie Adkins spent the last seven years with Cardinals organization, serving as a football operations analyst prior to his work in the analytics and research department.
Lions outbid Cardinals for No. 24 pick
In a recent Cardinals draft room video, a framework for a draft deal was discussed for Arizona to move up from pick No. 27 to No. 24 that was occupied by the Dallas Cowboys.
“We’ll give you 27 and 104 and we would take 24 and 174,” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said in the online video. “Okay, call me back. Obviously, it's depending on if our guy’s there.”
Detroit was able to move up by departing with pick No. 29 and pick No. 73 in the third-round in exchange for pick No. 24 and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold was the eventual selection made by Detroit after moving up five spots.