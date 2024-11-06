What They're Saying: Lions Are Trade Deadline Winners
The Detroit Lions added pass rush help at the trade deadline with the acquisition of defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes surrendered a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
In making the move, Detroit adds much-needed pass rush firepower after the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport to season-ending injuries. Smith has five sacks in nine games playing for the Browns, and will also bring a veteran presence to the young group of edge rushers.
Here is a sample of the reaction to the Lions' deal on trade deadline day from national media outlets.
"If you’re Dan Campbell and your top pass rusher goes down, the tired reaction would be to implore your general manager to scour the NFL for a high-ceiling player who can fill the void left behind by Aidan Hutchinson. The wired reaction would be to win a bunch of big games anyway and then trade for Za’Darius Smith, who has a clear motivation to destroy his two most recent former clubs before the Cleveland Browns, which happen to be two of Detroit’s division rivals. Smith said the Packers made him “feel like a nobody”after he was injured. He also wasn’t happy with his deal with the Minnesota Vikings, either. The saltiest team in the NFL just got a whole lot saltier."
"A classic win-win deal, but not so much for the Cleveland Browns as the acquiring team and acquired player. Smith wasn't going to be contending for meaningful victories anytime soon in Cleveland, but his relocation to Detroit means a potential Super Bowl bid. The Lions, meanwhile, get a proven pass rusher to fill in for the injured Aidan Hutchinson at a reasonable price. Cheers all around."
"It's tough to imagine a better "vibes move" than taking your business from the Cleveland Browns to the Lions. Smith enters Detroit as a much-needed savior, as the Lions' pass rush has looked fairly toothless since star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a broken leg in Week 6. Smith's best football is likely behind him -- his pressure rate of 13.2% this season is the lowest it has been in three years -- but he's still enough of a force on the outside to beat average tackles on clear rush downs. Of course, he has benefitted from playing opposite Myles Garrett since he joined the Browns in 2023. In Detroit, all of the attention will be on him.
Joining a team with Super Bowl aspirations is fun, but escaping a Browns team circling the drain of a multi-year rebuild might be the better half of the deal. Smith had one remaining year on his contract and was a cut candidate after this season, so his days with the Browns were likely numbered. But with only $11 million in nonguaranteed money in 2025, I would not be surprised if the Lions look to retain his services beyond this season, should he perform as they hope. He is only 32 and can be a good rotational rusher for the next few seasons, and if this season has taught the Detroit defense anything, it's the importance of pass-rush depth.
The best part? It's a lovely 2.5-hour drive along scenic Lake Erie. What an easy trade!"
"The three-time Pro Bowler and owner of 65 career regular-season sacks moves from perhaps the league’s worst team, Cleveland, to maybe its best, Detroit. Lions GM Brad Holmes parted with a pair of Day 3 picksbut really needed someone to try and replace injured DE Aidan Hutchinson’s production, if only partially. Currently the NFC’s projected No. 1 seed, the Lions only have five sacks in the three games since Hutchinson broke his leg – and just one over the past two weeks."