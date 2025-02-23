Lions 2025 Combine Interview Tracker
The NFL world will descend upon Indianapolis, Indiana for one of the biggest annual events of the offseason this week.
The NFL Scouting Combine will be conducted at Lucas Oil Stadium from Monday through March 3. Though the highlight attraction will be the on-field testing, a major part of the event will be the teams having the opportunity to meet with various prospects throughout the week.
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has added several foundational talents in his four drafts in the position. Though he initially caught ire for some of the picks, such as running back Jahmyr Gibbs, his eye for talent has been proven as a result of the success that his selections have had early in their careers.
“You want to be able to be in position to add elite players, and when you’re in position to add elite players, you don’t care what position he plays," Holmes said during a recent interview with Local 4 News. "If he’s an elite player or if you have forecasted — because a lot of forecasting kind of hoping, guessing — but if you’ve done all the work and compiled all the information, it kind of adds to the confidence you have to making that selection."
Holmes has been confident in his process when it comes to the draft. He has the benefit of an extensive scouting background, which has made him one of the most keen evaluators of talent.
"When you hear the naysayers from the outside world, I always say, ‘Give the draft a little more respect.’ We’ve been working on this for nine months, and we have all this information," Holmes said. "The outside world, they’re kind of working on it for maybe a couple of months, and they don’t have much information. When I say more respect, you don’t just stack a position. This player plays this position, so move this player down. This player plays this position, so move this player up. The draft’s not that easy. It is a lot more work, so when you do the work, that’s when a Jahmyr Gibbs comes to light.”
Follow along throughout the week for updates on which prospects the Lions choose to interview during the week in Indianapolis.