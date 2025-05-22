Aidan Hutchinson 'Fully' Cleared, Rolling With the Boys
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said the quiet part out loud during his press conference Thursday.
With recent updates indicating that he was growing ever closer to being fully cleared for action, Hutchinson confirmed that he in fact has been given the green light ahead of the 2025 season.
"I'm fully cleared," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson's 2024 season began in elite fashion, but ended after just five games due to a broken tibia and fibula suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, he was sidelined for the remainder of the year and forced to go through an intense rehab process.
Now that he's cleared, he's rediscovering that joy that accompanied him each day throughout practices, games and time spent in the locker room with teammates.
"Yeah, it's great. I got cleared a while back and I'm rolling with the boys now," Hutchinson said. "It feels like I'm back to being myself again. I'm really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I've been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I've had without playing ball, so I'm pumped."
Hutchinson's rehab process has been well-documented, as the star defender has posted plenty of update videos showcasing the steps he has taken. From running on an underwater treadmill to running on the team's practice field, fans have been treated to an up-close look at his progress.
One of the biggest motivating factors throughout his recovery had been the declaration he made that his return goal was last year's Super Bowl. The Lions ultimately came up short of that goal, so Hutchinson was unable to make good on his goal.
When asked whether he would've made it on Thursday, Hutchinson provided little clarity.
"As far as if I was gonna play in the Super Bowl, I guess we'll never know," he said.
Injury grants new perspective
Hutchinson has done plenty of philanthropic work early in his NFL career through 'House of Hutch,' which is a brand that donates a portion of its proceeds to helping children fight life-threatening injuries.
Through this, Hutchinson spends time in hospitals visiting these children with hopes of helping and inspiring them in their respective fights.
After spending time of his own in the hospital due to his injury, Hutchinson explained that he had gained new perspective on the experiences of those children he helps.
"Before (the injury), I had never stayed in a hospital in my life. Staying in the hospital for a couple days in Dallas, it was one of the most miserable experiences I've probably had in my life," Hutchinson explained. "Just going through that, I was like, 'Dude, these kids are in there for 30 days at a time, getting their treatments and the parents that are in there with them.' I feel like that perspective, it makes me understand more and I didn't really before. I just got a little taste of it. You talk about the silver linings of the injury, that's kind of one of them."