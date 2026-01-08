What Miami Dolphins Firing Mike McDaniel Means For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions should immediately make a phone call to former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

After four seasons, the offensive-minded coach was fired by the AFC East squad, following a disappointing 7-10 regular season.

A Dolphins statement from owner Stephen M. Ross read, "After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

"I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Prior to the start of the Lions' season, McDaniel brought his Dolphins squad to the Allen Park Performance Center for a pair of joint practices.

“I think it was very intentional to bring our organization to Detroit and practice against this team based on the football that they like to play,” McDaniel said. "I think they don’t take practice for granted, it appears. I love (Lions coach) Dan Campbell and his approach. Yeah, I’m expecting people that have intensity to come to practice and challenge the opposing team who will have intensity.

“I think it’s a good day’s work that I’m very, very focused on the football and how we grow in that area, how we handle adversity in a joint practice. These are all fun things, but it’s about the football, nothing else.”

Dan Campbell explained to reporters during training camp why the Dolphins were a good choice to conduct joint practices with during the preseason.

“I do know Mike (McDaniel). I would say that was more of a, they were going to be out there, we had already had ours set up with Houston in the last week, so I didn’t know how much I wanted to do one before that, but I do like doing two joint weeks if we can," said Campbell. "They were already going to be in Chicago, so it just kind of made sense. Like alright, why don’t you guys come out here and play us and then we’ll get a couple days of practice.

"They agreed to do it, so it was like, alright. And it’ll be good, that’s a talented roster. They’re creative on offense, and they’ve got a tough D. That’s that kind of Baltimore background, so the scheme will be good. The speed on the perimeter will be really good for our guys, obviously with what they’ve got. We’re looking forward to it.”

McDaniel joined Miami in 2022 after five years with the 49ers. He served as the run game coordinator (2017-2020), and one season as the NFC West squad's offensive coordinator (2021).

In 2022, Miami's total offense finished sixth. In 2023, Miami was the No. 1 NFL team in total offense, as Tua Tagovailoa tossed for 4,624 passing yards.

Detroit recently dismissed John Morton and are actively searching for their next offensive coordinator. The next hire will be Dan Campbell's fourth offensive coordinator during his tenure as head man.

