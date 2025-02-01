Lions' 2025 NFL Draft EDGE Big Board
The Detroit Lions have a chance to add additional depth to their roster this offseason through the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24-26).
Detroit currently holds seven picks in the draft, including the No. 28 overall selection in the first round.
With the aforementioned first-rounder, it wouldn't surprise me if Lions general manager Brad Holmes targets an EDGE complement for Aidan Hutchinson.
If Holmes decides to go that route, here are seven EDGE defenders he could ultimately select.
1.) James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce checks in at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and registered 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons for the Volunteers. He also produced a career-best 43 quarterback hurries in 2024, and earned an 89.3 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade for his efforts.
The Tennessee product would be a solid target for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
2.) Mike Green, Marshall
Green, standing in at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, has been a popular pick for Detroit at No. 28 overall over the past two weeks. He has the skillset to be both an effective pass-rusher and run-stopper at the next level, and has the numbers to back it up.
Green produced 23 total sacks and 53 total QB hurries the past two seasons for the Thundering Herd. Plus, he received a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade and a 90.2 run-defense mark for his efforts in 2024.
He'd be a solid fit for the Lions at EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
3.) Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is a physically-gifted athlete, checking in at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. He also has the ability to line up at EDGE in multiple defensive schemes. He does need to refine his skills as a run-defender, though, and could use a bit of work with his pad level from time to time.
Williams also produced just 11 total sacks and nine QB hits in 25 combined games with the Bulldogs the past two seasons. So, it would've been nice to see him produce more consistent results at the collegiate level. It's something the Lions could hold against him, and it could cause them to bypass the Georgia product when the No. 28 pick rolls around.
4.) Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
I wouldn't be as fond of Stewart for Detroit as I would be Pearce and Green (and Williams).
Stewart does have solid measurables, though, at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and was a third-team All-SEC selection in 2024. He also grades out as a proficient run-stopper (88.2 run-defense grade in 2024).
Yet, at the collegiate level, he struggled to put up consistent numbers as a pass-rusher. And consequently, there's a case to be made that he still needs to refine his pass-rush skills.
At this present juncture, I'd rather the Lions target Stewart as a Day 2 pick.
5.) Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, had a breakout campaign with the Eagles in 2024. He recorded a career-best 14 sacks and 20 QB hits, on his way to earning first-team All-ACC honors. He also received a 90.0 overall grade from PFF, including a 90.4 pass-rush grade and an 83.6 run-defense mark.
He proved himself to be both an apt pass-rusher and run-defender in his final season at Boston College. And, at this point, I believe Ezeiruaku -- despite a Day 3 projection from many pundits prior to the start of the '24 season -- would be worth a look late in the first round.
6.) Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Checking in at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Stewart has the makeup of a difference-making EDGE defender at the next level. The Michigan alum is equipped with high-end explosiveness and NFL-caliber speed off the edge, and he'd be a nice tag-team partner for fellow Wolverines product Aidan Hutchinson.
Stewart produced nine sacks and 20 QB hurries in 2024, and amassed a 92.3 pass-rush mark from PFF for his efforts.
He's been projected as a Day 2 pick in various mock drafts up to this point. Yet, I wouldn't be opposed to Holmes nabbing the Michigan defender at No. 28.
7.) Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer, standing in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, has become a trendy selection for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
The Ohio State product is coming off a highly productive senior campaign in which he amassed a career-best nine sacks and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship. He also recorded 38 total hurries, 16 quarterback hits and a 90.6 overall grade from PFF. Plus, he earned an 89.2 pass-rushing grade and an 82.9 run-defense mark from PFF.
For all that Sawyer does well, he isn't the most athletic defender, and doesn't possess high-level get-off ability coming off the edge. These two attributes will likely hinder his ability to become a big-time quarterback disruptor at the next level.
I think he'd be a much better target for the Lions with their second-round selection (No. 60 overall) than at No. 28.