Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Linebacker Big Board
The 2025 NFL Draft is now just a little over a month away. It commences April 24 in Green Bay.
The Lions currently hold seven selections in the draft, including the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is expected to address multiple positions this April, including EDGE and guard.
While linebacker is not a major area of need for the organization, Holmes could always target one due to his best player available approach to the draft.
With that said, here are six linebackers the Lions could ultimately select next month.
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is viewed by a variety of draft pundits as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2025 draft class. Checking in at 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, he has the necessary physical intangibles and athleticism to be a high-impact defender at the next level.
He totaled 117 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and five sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide. Plus, he earned an 81.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts, including an 81.0 run-defense mark and an 80.1 coverage grade.
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Schwesinger, a first-team All-Big Ten and AP first-team All-American selection in 2024, possesses the necessary instincts and athleticism to be a three-down linebacker at the next level.
The UCLA product plays with a ton of energy and physicality, and would be a natural fit in Kelvin Sheppard's defense. He also projects as a plus-defender against the run. He amassed 153 total tackles in 2024, with just a seven percent missed tackle rate.
If he is still around on Day 2 of the draft, I think he'd be a solid target for Brad Holmes & Co.
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Carter is equipped with the necessary athleticism and versatility to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He's proficient against the run, in coverage and as a pass-rusher, and totaled 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 52 total games with the Tigers.
The 6-foot, 231-pound Carter is limited by a lack of length and strength, and subsequently does not project to be a MIKE linebacker at the next level. However, he still has the necessary makeup to be a play-making linebacker and a solid contributor to an NFL defense. I think he'd be worth a look from the Lions on Day 2 of the draft.
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Not to be confused with NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul, this Chris Paul is one of the best linebackers in this year's draft class. Most notably, he's gifted with a combination of high-end speed and athleticism.
He put together an all-around productive final campaign with the Rebels, posting an 87.2 PFF overall grade. He also finished with an 84.0 pass-rush mark and an 84.6 run-defense grade, along with a 78.1 coverage mark.
The biggest worry with Paul is that he's relatively undersized for an NFL linebacker, standing in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. He projects best as a WILL linebacker/coverage LB at the next level.
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Stutsman is a high-IQ, athletic defender who projects as a solid coverage linebacker at the next level. Checking in at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, he recorded 109 total tackles, including eight for loss, in his final season with the Sooners. He also earned a 76.6 overall grade from PFF, including a 90.9 run-defense mark.
He's limited by a lack of playing strength and a tendency to overpursue ball-carriers. However, if developed properly, he could still find a role for himself in an NFL defense.
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Mondon is an athletic linebacker with solid sideline-to-sideline speed and proficient length and wrap-up ability as a tackler.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder posted 57 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three sacks, and three passes defensed in 2024 for the Bulldogs.
Mondon is still a work in progress, and is not quite ready to start at the next level. Thus, he's likely a Day 3 target for Detroit and other NFL franchises.