Notes: Why Mekhi Wingo Could Be 'Special' for Lions in 2025
The Detroit Lions were treated to a glimpse of what Mekhi Wingo can provide defensively before a knee injury ended his rookie season prematurely.
In 11 games, Wingo recorded five pressures across 177 total defensive snaps prior to a knee injury that brought his season to an end. He had nine total tackles with one solo and one quarterback hit.
However, expectations for the sixth-round pick out of LSU remain high as he prepares for his second NFL season.
His personal defensive line coach, Brandon Tucker, spoke with the Detroit Free Press during Michigan's Pro Day. Tucker, who also works with Michigan top defensive line prospects Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, has high hopes for what Wingo can bring to the Lions in 2025.
"He’s going to be special," Tucker said, via the Detroit Free Press. "He’ll be special. They saw flashes of it, especially in practice. He’ll be just fine."
Currently, Tucker and Wingo have been working on maintaining his pre-injury explosiveness and quickness.
"Now he’s accustomed to the tempo and the pace of play versus coming fresh out of college he didn’t know," Tucker explained. "He knows now, so he can prepare for the physicality and the pace and everything else. He’s got it now."
Wingo will compete for reps on a defensive line that also includes Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, DJ Reader and Roy Lopez among others.
