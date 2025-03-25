Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Big Board
The Detroit Lions had the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, scoring a league-high 33.2 points per game. Just because that's the case, though, it doesn't mean that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes won't look to strengthen the unit through this April's NFL Draft.
If he does, he's most likely to target the offensive line, but he could also nab a pass-catcher to join the Lions’ receiving corps.
Without further ado, here is a look at seven receivers the organization could select in the first couple rounds of the 2025 draft.
Matthew Golden, Texas
Golden is a highly instinctual, explosive receiver who has the ability to break off a big play whenever he touches the ball. With proper seasoning, the 6-foot, 195-pound wideout has the chance to develop into a high-end receiving option at the next level.
He'd provide Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff with another reliable pass-catcher, and enable the team's high-octane offense to become even harder to stop.
Golden caught 58 balls for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his final campaign with the Longhorns. Additionally, he earned a 74.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
Luther Burden, Missouri
Burden, checking in at 6-feet, 206 pounds, possesses natural play-making skills and instincts, and is a force to be reckoned with in the open field. He profiles as a dynamic, high-impact slot receiver at the next level.
Burden caught 61 balls for 676 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers, earning a 77.9 PFF overall mark.
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Egbuka, standing in at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, has recently been mocked to the Lions at No. 28 overall. The Ohio State product is a solid route runner equipped with quality ball skills and a strong catch radius. Additionally, he profiles as an impact slot receiver – much in the same vein as Amon-Ra St. Brown – at the next level.
Egbuka recorded an impressive final season with the Buckeyes, finishing with 81 catches, 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In doing so, he became just the second Ohio State player – the other being Marvin Harrison Jr. – to produce two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor possesses prototypical NFL receiver size, checking in at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds. The Stanford product also is equipped with proficient long speed and route-running ability. While the Canadian-born wideout is raw, he has the necessary intangibles to one day become a top-three receiver for an NFL team.
He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2024, finishing with 63 receptions, 831 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Higgins is a big-bodied receiver who possesses a high-end catch radius and solid route-running ability. He also is equipped with next-level ball skills and a strong football IQ.
All of this gives the Iowa State product a chance to grow into a reliable contributor for an NFL team. And at the very least, he'd provide Goff and the Lions with another red-zone threat.
He amassed 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine scores in his last season with the Cyclones.
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Harris has the knack for succeeding in contested-catch situations, and subsequently is a legitimate red-zone threat. However, at this juncture in his career, he still needs to improve upon his route-running ability and become more proficient at separating from defenders.
It's why at this point he's much more of a developmental piece than a receiver that can jump into an NFL offense and immediately become a reliable contributor.
At this present moment, I wouldn't touch him before Day 2 of the draft.
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Checking in at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Bond is an explosive, big-play receiver who has the ability to stretch defenses vertically. Before he can become a next-level receiver in the NFL, though, he will need to refine his route-running and improve upon his catch radius and playing strength.
In his lone campaign at Texas, the one-time Alabama receiver compiled 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns.
I believe Bond would be a solid Day 2 target for the Lions.