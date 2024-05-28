Predicting Lions' 2024 All-Pro Selections
The Detroit Lions were well-represented on the Associated Press' All-Pro team last season, with a total of five players receiving honors on either the first or second teams.
Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were first-team honorees, while Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow and Jalen Reeves-Maybin earned second-team honors.
With the team set to be one of the top contenders for the ultimate prize this upcoming season, a successful campaign will likely lead to multiple players being recognized once again.
Here are the Lions' top contenders to earn All-Pro honors in 2024.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league and was rewarded handsomely for his efforts. He was a first-team selection last year and as Jared Goff's top target could very well repeat again in 2024.
What sets St. Brown apart from many of his peers is his insatiable work ethic. With this, it's hard to predict his performance dipping in the slightest as long as he stays healthy. He has improved each and every season early in his career, and as a result should continue to grow in his fourth NFL season.
OT Penei Sewell
Detroit's other first-team selection from a year ago, Sewell has also developed into one of the league's best in his respective position. As far as right tackles go, it's hard to find another player who has the production and ability that Sewell has.
The Oregon product is relentless in the run game and was nearly flawless in pass-protection last season. As he continues to anchor the pass-protection unit, expect him to once again be near the top performers at his position.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
With how deep the league is with talented edge rushers, Hutchinson could have a tough path to earning All-Pro honors. Last year's selections at the position was a 'Who's who' of the league's best defensive talents.
However, Hutchinson could be primed to ascend to that level in his third NFL season. He was unstoppable at the end of last season, which helped him get over double digit sacks after a midseason swoon.
The Michigan product led the league in pressures last season. With an emphasis on finishing those pressures with sacks, Hutchinson could have a monster year and vault himself into the conversation amongst the league's best.
TE Sam LaPorta
After earning second-team recognition last year, LaPorta could be in a position to earn billing on the top team with a strong second campaign. He proved capable of contributing throughout his rookie campaign and set the new record for receptions by a rookie tight end.
LaPorta's top competition at the position will be Travis Kelce and George Kittle, both of whom have had storied careers. However, LaPorta's play-style is in a similar mold and as a result could make for tough decisions for voters with his performance if he's able to exceed last year's production.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With the running back position being devalued in some circles, there is a path for Gibbs to earn All-Pro honors in his second NFL season. He proved capable of handling a workload last year and came up just short of 1,000 yards on the ground.
The Alabama product is explosive and versatile. General manager Brad Holmes has hinted at Gibbs potentially being a bigger part of the passing game next season, which would only add to his All-Pro resume.
If Gibbs can stay healthy and on the field in 2024, there's a legitimate path for him to find his way on an All-Pro team next season.
C Frank Ragnow
The big factor with Ragnow's All-Pro case will be his health. He's one of the most highly thought of linemen in the league and has been an outstanding piece for the middle of Detroit's offensive line. A mauler in the run game, he's a true tone-setter.
Last year, Ragnow was a second-team selection despite dealing with numerous injuries throughout the year. Jason Kelce, last year's first-team selection, has retired and Ragnow could now be the best active center.
As a result, a healthy season could allow Ragnow to earn top honors in 2024.
QB Jared Goff
If Detroit replicates its offensive success from the past two seasons, Goff should warrant consideration to land on an All-Pro team. He has been among the league's most productive passers each of the last two years and statistically ranked among the best last year.
With a new contract in tow, there's even more motivation as the Lions chase a Super Bowl championship. He has two exceptional weapons in St. Brown and LaPorta, with the potential of a third if Jameson Williams can reach his potential.
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Reeves-Maybin has established himself as one of the league's best special teams players over the last couple of seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors last year.
He was outstanding on coverage units last year and figures to provide the same presence this season. Detroit committed to him with a two-year deal, and he's capable of replicating his production in this area from a year ago.