Steelers, George Pickens Trade Rumors Continue
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly complicated their wide receiver room when they traded for DK Metcalf, and even after weeks of trying to make their message clear out their outlook for 2025, there seems to be some unknows when it comes to Pittsburgh's wideouts.
The future of George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a topic of conversation throughout the offseason. Pickens is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and has emerged as the team's leading receiver at just 24 years old.
But with issues regarding his dedication to the team, with reports claiming he's been late to practice and games, on top of a skew of other off-the-field issues over his career, it's uncertain if Pittsburgh is thinking long-term. General manager Omar Khan has made it known that they do want Pickens around, but some reports say otherwise.
During the NFL Draft, the Steelers reportedly engaged in trade talks for Pickens and had extended conversations about the possible trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Those talks have since ended, but now, it's becoming known that not only do the Steelers feel their time with Pickens is nearing an end, but Pickens may want out as well.
Here's the thing, not everything seems to be adding up. Pickens and the Steelers may not get an extension done, and Pickens may walk into a new locker room either this summer or next spring. But the Steelers are going to try. And until that try is proven not to work, the thoughts of trading Pickens don't seem to be there.
Will Pickens be gone this summer? When is the next time they could move him? Why does it seem like they're actually going to keep him? And why they probably could - and maybe should - sign him to a new deal.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!