Detroit Lions Mock Draft Simulation 2.0
With the new league year beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Detroit Lions have begun the process of making new additions to the roster. However, there has also been some attrition throughout the legal negotiation window and the official start of free agency.
As a result, the team's needs are becoming clearer as they make moves and additions to the roster. The team has signed three external free agents to this point in the offseason: Cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Grant Stuard.
Meanwhile, they've had a focus on retaining their own players such as Derrick Barnes and Levi Onwuzurike. A pair of key veterans have departed, however, as Carlton Davis signed with the New England Patriots and Kevin Zeitler inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
As I began my second simulated mock draft of the offseason using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, I debated finding a defensive end or an offensive lineman that could help account for the loss of Zeitler.
When North Dakota State's Grey Zabel was still on the board at the 28th overall pick, I didn't hesitate to make the selection. A Combine standout, Zabel was a tackle in college but is expected to slide inside to guard at the professional level. He could compete for snaps with Christian Mahogany right away and has all the tools to be successful at the next level.
With this EDGE class being as deep as it is, there was a good chance that there would be a solid player still on the board at pick 60. Sure enough, multiple standout edge rushers were still available including both Ohio State stars, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, and Michigan's Josaiah Stewart.
I went with Sawyer, who was the pick for the Lions in my first mock draft of the offseason. He fits the Lions' mold as a leader for the defense, and is tenacious in the way he plays and gets after the passer. There's a lot to like about his potential fit.
Moving into the third round, the Lions have the No. 102 overall pick as announced by the league this week. I targeted Virginia Tech's Aeneas Peebles, who stands out on film despite his smaller frame for the way he gets after the opposing passer and wreaks havoc in the run game. With his diverse skill set, he'll help the Lions right away.
In the fourth round, the pick was Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton. A big wideout, Horton's value dropped after dealing with injuries in 2024. However, he surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in each of the two seasons before that and his size fits a need that the Lions have at the position with Tim Patrick's future with the team uncertain.
Rounding out the class are sixth-round choice Jaylin Smith and seventh-round selections Oronde Gadsden II and Nick Martin. Smith is a corner out of USC who has decent ball production, with four career interceptions, and plays physical against the run.
The Lions did not tender Shane Zylstra a free agent contract, so they're without a third tight end. As a result, Gadsden is the target after a solid career at Syracuse. He's more of a pass-catching tight end, as he had 934 receiving yards last season, but he can also mix it up as a linebacker.
Martin is a linebacker out of Oklahoma State who had his season end prematurely due to injury last season. He was a highly productive player for the Cowboys, amassing 140 combined tackles in 2023 for the Cowboys. He tested well at the Combine and would be a candidate to make the team as a special teams ace early in his career.