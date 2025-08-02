Lions Waive Defensive Lineman, Add Offensive Line Depth
The Detroit Lions added to their offensive line Saturday, parting ways with a defensive lineman in the process.
Defensive lineman Raequan Williams was waived, with the team signing offensive lineman Justin Herron to take his place on the 91-man roster. Notably, Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper suffered a low-ankle injury and was in a walking boot after Thursday's preseason opener.
Herron entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft and has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. In four NFL seasons, he has played in 35 games with 11 starts.
He has dealt with injuries in the past, including in 2023 when he dealt with a concussion and a knee injury. In his 17 snaps that year, he amassed a 65.1 overall Pro Football Focus offensive grade.
Last year, Herron signed with the Saints in the offseason but spent the year on injured reserve on July 28. His experience is intriguing, as he will instantly be in the competition for a depth tackle spot behind starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.
The Lions have been without Decker to begin training camp, as he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list following an offseason shoulder surgery. Dan Campbell stated that he hoped to get Decker back after the Hall of Fame game, and as a result his return could be near.
Detroit has also been utilizing players such as Jamarco Jones, Giovanni Manu and Mason Miller along with Skipper and Sewell at the tackle position throughout training camp. Skipper and Jones served as the starters in the preseason opener, with Manu and Miller playing the second half.
Williams, who played collegiately at Michigan State, was signed by the Lions following a successful rookie minicamp tryout. He started on the defensive line in Thursday's game.