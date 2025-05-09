Lions 2025 Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed
The Detroit Lions revealed the jersey numbers for their 2025 NFL draft picks as part of the unveiling of their 2025 rookie minicamp roster Friday.
From Friday through Sunday, the Lions will allow their rookies to begin to acclimate to life in the NFL. Over the three days, the team will spend time getting the newcomers up to speed, both on the field and in meeting rooms.
The group of rookies, headlined by first-round pick Tyleik Williams, will get their first chance to impress the coaching staff while competing against undrafted free agents and tryout players across the league.
Detroit traded up three spots in the second-round to draft Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who likely will compete to start at right guard following the departure of veteran Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
In the third, the Lions once again traded up. This time, they moved up 32 spots to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. A Michigan native, TeSlaa dominated at Division II Hudsonville before transferring to play his final two seasons for the Razorbacks.
The Lions did not have a fourth-round pick, but traded up into the late stages of the fifth-round to select LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazer. The LSU product has starting experience at both guard and tackle and could provide valuable depth early in his career.
Detroit added Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth-round. An EDGE rusher, Hassanein is a player at a position of big need and may wind up being a solid contributor for Detroit’s defense. He dominated at Boise State, with 22 sacks over his final two seasons.
To close out the draft, the Lions drafted a pair of Georgia players in the seventh-round, safety Dan Jackson and wide receiver Dominic Lovett.
Lions 2025 rookie jersey numbers
Tyleik Williams — 78
Tate Ratledge — 69
Isaac TeSlaa — 18
Miles Frazier — 71
Ahmed Hassanein — 61
Dan Jackson — 28
Dominic Lovett — 18