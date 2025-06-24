Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Offensive Linemen
The Detroit Lions’ offensive line will look a bit different (and younger) this upcoming season.
Gone are veteran starters Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler, and in are rookie offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier.
Ratledge, the Lions’ second-round pick in 2025 (No. 57 overall), was cross-trained at multiple interior offensive line spots, including center, in OTAs. There is a chance he succeeds Ragnow as the anchor of the line at some point this season.
Meanwhile, Frazier – Detroit's fifth-round pick this past April (No. 171 overall) – carries with him the ability to start both on the interior and at left and right tackle. He was the backup right and left tackle, despite starting at right guard, during his final season at LSU. And just like Ratledge, he could see some reps at center in his first year as a pro.
At this present juncture, though, it is most likely that Graham Glasgow, Detroit's starter at left guard last season, will slide over to center. Meanwhile, second-year pro Christian Mahogany is currently in line to replace Zeitler as the team's starter at right guard.
As for Glasgow's replacement at left guard, it very well could be Ratledge. Offseason acquisition Trystan Colon, a veteran interior lineman who was signed after Ragnow announced his retirement, could also be in line for reps at left guard and center.
Additionally, Penei Sewell, an All-Pro selection the past two seasons, and Taylor Decker will return as Detroit's starters at right and left tackle, respectively.
Roster bubble
With all the above linemen presumably locks for roster spots, it leaves the following individuals fighting for likely two spots: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Jamarco Jones, Colby Sorsdal, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Netane Muti and Kingsley Ekuakun.
Of the aforementioned backups, I believe that Skipper, as a long-tenured member of the organization, has the best shot of securing a job. Skipper has been the Lions’ swing tackle in past seasons, and I believe he can fill the same role on this year's team.
I believe that Manu, a developmental player from last year's draft whom the Lions are high on, will claim the final roster spot. While I believe that is the case, I think that Awosika, an interior lineman who's played in 36 games for Detroit the last three seasons, will also get serious consideration. He should receive a spot on the Lions’ season-opening practice squad.