Lions Participating in Rocket Classic Pro-Am
Several Detroit Lions will take center stage at one of the events leading up to the annual Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Before the golf tournament officially begins, there will be a Pro-Am set for Wednesday, June 25 at Detroit Golf Club. The Lions will have three current players and two former stars representing the organization.
The Lions' special teams battery of long-snapper Hogan Hatten, punter Jack Fox and kicker Jake Bates will all participate in the event. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and former kicker Jason Hanson make up the list of former players taking part.
Other big names that will play in Wednesday's event include a pair of current Detroit Red Wings in captain Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. Former NFL running back Jerome Bettis is also listed amongst the expected participants, as is current Detroit Pistons assistant coach Sidney Lowe.
The golf tournament officially begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. The field features last year's winner Cam Davis, along with Keegan Bradley who won the Travelers Championship this year.
Current and former Lions participating in Rocket Classic Pro-Am
Jake Bates
Jack Fox
Jason Hanson
Hogan Hatten
Barry Sanders
