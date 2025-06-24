Two Veteran Free Agents Lions Should Consider Signing
The Detroit Lions could still be looking for veteran impact players to add to their roster prior to the start of training camp.
As a whole, the team brings back plenty of offensive firepower from last season's team that led the NFL in scoring. Defensively, a host of players are expected to return to health after injuries decimated the group last season.
However, general manager Brad Holmes could still seek out veteran help. There are multiple intriguing options, including a pair of experienced talents who could help elevate the offense.
Here are two veteran players the Lions should consider adding to their roster ahead of the start of training camp.
WR Keenan Allen
Allen spent last season in the NFC North, playing for the Chicago Bears after being traded from the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded 70 catches for 744 yards working with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, but was released prior to the start of free agency.
Now, Allen could be a player the Lions look to as secondary veteran option in a passing attack that features young talents such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Allen could slot in as the third wide receiver, or at the very least compete for the spot with Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond.
Two seasons ago, in his final year with the Chargers, Allen had 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.
When healthy, Allen has been one of the best of his era. He may not be the explosive threat that he was in his prime, but his production last year showed that he still has plenty left to offer as a secondary option.
OL Brandon Scherff
The position where the Lions have been hit the hardest this season has been the interior offensive line. Guard Kevin Zeitler left for the Tennessee Titans, and center Frank Ragnow retired to leave the team without two of their three starters on the offensive interior from last season.
Enter Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowler and 2020 First Team All-Pro who remains available at this stage of the offseason. He's been one of the most durable offensive linemen in recent years, with three-straight full seasons played.
While Scherff hasn't been named to the Pro Bowl since 2021, he has been steady over the last several seasons. He's also been scheme-versatile having played for two different organizations.
The Lions do have an experienced replacement for Ragnow in the form of Graham Glasgow, but that would likely result in both starting guards having one year or less of NFL experience. As a result, it would be an asset to bring in an experienced player, especially one who has played at a high level for a decade like Scherff.