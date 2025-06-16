Lions UDFA Profile: RB Kye Robichaux
Back in 2023, Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux recorded eight touchdowns and set a career high in rushing yards. The bruising running back’s success came, in part, from following two-time All-ACC right guard Christian Mahogany.
When Mahogany’s time at Boston College was over, he ended up being selected in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, the talented running back is reunited with his college teammate, signing with the Lions after going undrafted, following his campaign in 2024 in which he secured 10 touchdowns.
Strengths
When reviewing Robichaux’s film, it is clear he is a power runner. At 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, he packs a punch for his size, and embraces contact while keeping his feet churning. The back will fight for yards and drag defenders, refusing to go down.
This segways into his next strength, his ability to finish at the goal line. Robichaux scored six of his seven touchdowns in 2023 came from inside the five-yard line. Robichaux was an excellent short yardage option, and that was his role with the Eagles in both of his seasons.
His short yardage upside comes from his ability to read blockers and holes on inside zone runs. He is a player that will lower the shoulder when he finds the hole, and seeks out contact. Additionally, he will not be knocked down by the contact, with good balance through the hits.
His acceleration was highlighted by a 1.55 second 10-yard dash at his pro day, which was better than three of the first six backs taken in this year’s draft.
Despite playing in a system that relied on a committee approach, Robichaux was extremely productive during his time at Boston College. He recorded 1,524 yards in 24 games, which ranks among the top 30 in Eagles’ history. Against Power Four competition, that is noteworthy.
That said, Robichaux does provide third down upside, too. In short yardage situations for the Eagles, he was the go-to guy, and also recorded 24 catches during his time in the ACC. While he was not the go-to back in the pass game, teams could not disregard him, either.
The final element of Robichaux’s game to highlight is his ability as a blocker. He grades out well in pass protection, holding up against blitzes and free defensive ends much better than his size would suggest.
Weaknesses
As is the drawback of most power rushers, Robichaux’s top end speed is adequate, but he does not have an extra gear. Any short runs that turn into breakaways result in the back getting chased down from behind. He has good playing speed, but is not a burner in the open field.
On the topic of open field, Robichaux’s arsenal of moves in space is limited. He craves contact, and relies heavily on the stiff arm and trucking a player, both of which will slow him down.
Robichaux also never received more than 175 carries in a season in college, as he played in a committee role his entire career. That lack of RB1 experience is not something that gets corrected in the NFL in most situations.
Another drawback on Robichaux is that he missed parts of his last three seasons with injury. In 2022, the back only played 9 games, followed by 11 in 2023, before missing the Eagles’ contest against Michigan State in 2024.
Another question for Robichaux is his lack of impact on some games. In his one missed game in 2024, the Eagles did not skip a beat, with their other two backs putting up nearly 150 yards against a defense that was 33rd in fewest rushing yards allowed in 2024. In a one-possession loss to Missouri, he recorded six carries for nine yards. In the Eagles’ bowl loss to Nebraska, Robichaux’s career ended on a sour note, with ten carries for 19 yards.
Overall, Robichaux and fellow UDFA Anthony Tyus Jr. find themselves in a battle to compete for what will likely be a spot on the practice squad. Both have extremely similar styles of play, with the hope for one to develop into a player that had similar production and impact as David Montgomery.
The similar skill sets are not where comparisons stop between the two, either. Their career paths were reversed, as Robichaux went from Group of Five to Power Four, the opposite of Tyus. Strangely enough, both had their “breakout” games against Syracuse in 2024.
Now, Robichaux will be a player that looks to impress during the Lions’ four preseason games in 2025.