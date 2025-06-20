Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Tight Ends
Entering the 2025 season, Sam LaPorta is firmly entrenched as the Detroit Lions’ No. 1 tight end.
LaPorta, the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, emerged onto the scene in a major way as a rookie. The Iowa product hauled in a then-rookie record 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in a full season’s worth of games (17 contests). He became one of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s go-to red-zone targets, and received Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
He wasn't as good in his second year as a pro, but was still productive. He finished the 2024 campaign with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. He also amassed a 79.1 Pro Football Focus receiving grade, good for the sixth-best mark among all qualified tight ends (37 players) a season ago.
Backing up LaPorta will be Brock Wright, who has been a member of the Lions organization since 2021. The 26-year-old played in all 17 games last season, and secured 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Roster bubble
While the first two spots on Detroit's tight ends depth chart are locked up, the No. 3 TE gig appears up for grabs.
The Lions will enter training camp with four other tight ends on their roster: Kenny Yeboah, Shane Zylstra, Luke Deal and Zach Horton. And of the four, Yeboah and Zylstra likely have the best shot of capturing the No. 3 job.
Yeboah, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, was signed by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes during the opening week of free agency this offseason.
The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the N.Y. Jets. He suited up for 33 games with the Jets, logging just two starts, and recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Also, he was a frequent contributor on special teams during his time in East Rutherford, N.J. In fact, he was involved in at least 76 percent of the team’s special teams snaps each of the past three seasons. Plus, in 2024, he logged 168 special teams snaps, including 94 combined reps on the Jets’ kick return and kick coverage units.
Meanwhile, Zylstra has been a part of the Lions organization, whether as a practice squad player or a member of the active roster, each of the past four seasons. And just like Yeboah, he provides special teams value. In fact, he recorded a career-high 194 snaps on special teams last season.
I think it's going to be a highly competitive battle between Yeboah and Zylstra for that final spot in Detroit's tight ends room. But, because Holmes & Co. signed Yeboah early on this offseason, I believe the former N.Y. Jet has the upper hand in this competition.
Thus, if I were a betting man, I'd predict that Yeboah will win the job in camp by the slimmest of margins. And I still fully expect the Lions to carry Zylstra as a member of their practice squad to open the season.
Subsequently, Deal, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn, and Horton, an undrafted first-year pro out of Indiana, will find themselves on the outside looking in at the end of camp.