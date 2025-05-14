Lions 2025 Schedule: Five Key Games Leaked
With the NFL schedule release just hours away, leaks are pouring in for what the Detroit Lions' schedule will look like for the 2025 season.
Ahead of the official announcement Wednesday evening, the Lions' slate for the upcoming campaign is becoming more clear via various outlets.
Detroit's season-opening showdown at Green Bay and Christmas Day battle with the Minnesota Vikings were reported early, and more games have begun to take shape. The Lions are slated to take on the Packers on Thanksgiving as part of their schedule of standalone games.
The Lions have played 85 games on Thanksgiving, holding a 38-45-2 record on the holiday. They defeated the Chicago Bears last season to snap a seven-game losing streak. Detroit has played Green Bay 22 times on Thanksgiving, with Green Bay holding a 13-8-1 advantage.
These two teams last met on Thanksgiving in 2023, when the Packers defeated the Lions 29-22.
In addition, other reported games include two primetime showdowns. The Lions will travel to Kansas City in Week 6 and Philadelphia in Week 11, with both games to be televised on NBC as part of Sunday Night Football.
Detroit will travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams late in the season, as that game is scheduled for Week 15 at 4:25 p.m.. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Ford Field in Week 16.
The New York Giants will play in Detroit in Week 12, which is the matchup ahead of the annual Thanksgiving game. It was also reported that the Lions will end their season on the road at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears.
Detroit still has several games yet to be leaked, including matchups at Baltimore and Cincinnati and home tilts with Dallas and Cleveland.