Detroit Lions Elevate CB, OL From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions officially announced two practice squad elevations, ahead of their Week 5 road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This week, cornerback Tre Flowers and offensive lineman Devin Cochran were elevated from the practice squad.
Earlier, four Lions were officially ruled out against the AFC North squad, including running back Sione Vaki, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
With Dorsey being unable, the team is going to likely heavily count on Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Avonte Maddox this week. Veteran Rock Ya-Sin also is expected to have a role this week.
Even though Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins did not have a great performance against the Broncos, Detroit's coaching staff still has a tremendous amount of respect for their capabilities.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked this week how good the defense has to play in order to win 50-50 balls tossed to the dynamic duo.
“Absolutely, and it’s no secret that we have D.J. Reed out who’s been our top guy thus far. But, when you see things like that, I see opportunity for somebody. I see a tremendous opportunity. If you told me I’m a corner in the League and I get to go out on a big-time stage and match up with those two guys, that’s what you want," said Sheppard. "That’s what you want, and you can’t run from it, you can’t hide from it.
"But also, as a coaching staff, we have to be smart and understand that that is a two-headed monster over there. But you can’t just lose sight of the running back either, Chase Brown. These are explosive players, and he is as well. And they do a good job, and they understand that teams have to account for those two. And that’s where Chase makes his hay."
Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator got a first-hand look at Chase when he coached collegiately at LSU.
"I can’t speak about him enough. I was with Ja’Marr my first year coaching back in 2020 at LSU," said Sheppard. "So, I have a personal relationship with him. I’ve seen the way that player works. So, it’s no surprise to me the success that he’s having. And credit to him, but also, we have guys over here too."
Detroit's roster has heard all the concerns raised from the outside about their ability to limit two of the best wideouts in the league.
"Our guys hear it loud and clear. Our guys hear all the things that you guys hear about these two players, and I know the competitive nature of our guys in our room," said Sheppard. "So, I’m looking forward to the task and challenge at hand. Although Joe Burrow isn’t playing, that offense still runs like a fine oiled machine. A lot of respect for Zac Taylor.
"I was around him as a player down in Miami. A brilliant offensive mind, and he’s going to find ways to get those guys versus scheme and un-scheme targets in this game. And we understand and know that.”