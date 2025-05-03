Lions 2026 Compensatory Pick Update
With the 2025 NFL Draft having come and gone, it's time to take a look at the compensatory picks that could be in store for the Lions in 2026.
First, let's dive into how compensatory picks are determined.
For starters, NFL franchises that end up with more qualifying free agents lost than acquired in a particular year are eligible to receive compensatory selections. An organization that lost as many qualifying free agents as it gained might be eligible to receive a compensatory pick in the seventh round, predicated upon the value of the qualifying free agents it lost versus the value of the qualifying free agents it added.
Furthermore, teams are awarded compensatory picks between the third and seventh rounds based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards.
Additionally, teams are awarded compensatory selections in the third round (one each in consecutive drafts) when they lose a minority coach or executive to another organization as a head coach or general manager.
This was the case for the Lions with former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was hired by the N.Y. Jets this offseason to be their head coach. As a result, Detroit received a compensatory pick in the third round of this past April's draft (No. 102 overall). Plus, it was set to earn another compensatory third-round selection (to be determined) in next year's draft.
However, Brad Holmes & Co. decided to part with that future compensatory pick as part of its trade to move up and select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa at No. 70 overall.
Subsequently, Detroit is currently projected to receive just one compensatory selection in next year's draft (a seventh-rounder). The pick is set to come as a result of the organization losing as many qualifying free agents (Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler) as it gained (D.J. Reed and Roy Lopez) this offseason.
As a reminder, players need to have been acquired as unrestricted free agents prior to April 28 to be deemed qualifying free agents. Also, players who were released by their previous team are not eligible.
The compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft won't be officially determined until the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.