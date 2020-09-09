3 Keys to Victory for Lions Sunday vs. Bears

The 2020 regular season is almost here for the Lions.

It kicks off Sunday with an NFC North divisional contest with the Chicago Bears.

Detroit head man Matt Patricia & Co. went 0-2 against the Bears a season ago.

In order for the Lions to get off the schneid against their divisional rivals, here are three things they must do Sunday.

Prevent Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn from having big afternoons

Mack and Quinn are two of the best, most ferocious EDGE rushers in the NFL today.

And the Lions will have the challenge of trying to contain the two of them when they go up against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Ford Field.

In a video conference Tuesday, Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell labeled Mack and Quinn as "terrors on the two edges."

"You have to be able to handle those two guys, not let them wreck the game," Bevell said. "So, we've got to figure out a way to manage those guys."

And from Bevell's perspective, it "starts upfront" with the Lions' offensive line when it comes to preventing Mack and Quinn from wreaking havoc on Matthew Stafford.

Mack finished with 47 total tackles and 8.5 sacks a year ago.

Quinn, meanwhile, posted 34 combined tackles and 11.5 sacks while with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Get Adrian Peterson going

He might've just been picked up by the Lions, limiting his ability to get to know his teammates and coaches before his new team's Week 1 contest against the Bears.

He also didn't have the luxury of going through training camp with the organization. So, he'll be behind the proverbial eight-ball when it comes to learning the offense's various schemes and formations.

However, how much time does a 35-year-old, four-time All-Pro running back really need to prepare for an opponent?

Just throw him the playbook, and feed him with a steady dose of carries once Sunday rolls around.

Peterson, the No. 2 running back on the Lions' depth chart entering Wk. 1, has plenty of experience playing in a Bevell-run offense. Bevell was his offensive coordinator in Minnesota from 2007-10.

And speaking of familiarity with the Detroit coaching staff, Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley was an assistant O-line coach with Minnesota from 2014-16 -- Peterson's last three seasons with the Vikings.

It also doesn't hurt that Peterson is still a "freak of nature," at least according to Bevell.

"The guy really is a freak of nature in terms of his athletic ability and the way he’s built and what his body can handle," Bevell said. "I think he’s already proved that even last year, rushing for almost 1,000 yards last year. I’m not sure that we’re setting those expectations just yet.”

The Lions would love to get one of their backs to rush for 1,000 yards in 2020 -- something that hasn't happened since Reggie Bush accomplished the feat in 2013.

But, it doesn't have to be Peterson, nor should it be expected to be him.

His two biggest tasks ahead will be to serve as a mentor to Detroit's much younger backs and to be a solid complementary piece to each of them.

It starts Sunday, with him serving as the backup -- at least on the team's unofficial depth chart -- to third-year back Kerryon Johnson.

Get some pressure on Mitchell Trubisky

There's no hiding the fact that Trubisky had a subpar third season in the league in the league in 2019.

He finished with just 17 touchdown passes, to go along with 10 interceptions and 3,138 yards in 15 games.

Remember, Stafford, who suited up for just eight games a season ago, threw for 19 TDs and 2,499 yards.

Trubisky's dismal '19 campaign led to the Bears going out this offseason and acquiring Super Bowl-winning passer Nick Foles.

Many fans and pundits alike thought that meant Trubisky's days in Chicago were long gone.

Yet, he was still named Chicago's starter going into the regular season and namely in the squad's season opener against the Lions.

Seems like a mistake, right? No doubt, it does.

But, there's another factor to consider here: Trubisky's past success against Detroit.

In fact, his two best games a year ago -- in terms of passer rating -- came against Patricia's defense.

Trubisky finished with a passer rating of 131 in Week 10, followed by a passer rating of 118.1 in Wk. 13 on Thanksgiving Day.

His single-game high for passing yards last season also came in that Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field (338).

It'd be embarrassing for Detroit's defense to be torched against Trubisky for a second straight year.

It just can't happen again.

And no longer will it be Paul Pasqualoni's issue to deal with.

Instead, it will be first-year Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin's problem.

In his first year not only with the Lions but also as an NFL defensive coordinator, he'll be calling the plays. And what he direly needs to dial up on Sunday is the blitz.

There's no way that there should be just three rushers utilized.

Undlin needs to bring the linebackers, and needs his defenders to be in Trubisky's face all afternoon long.

If you give Trubisky all day in the pocket, he's even capable of having a big day through the air.

Undlin & Co. can't allow that to happen in Sunday's season-opening tilt with Chicago.

