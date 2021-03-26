Michigan Pro Day: 3 Players Lions Should Check Out

Read more on the three players the Detroit Lions should be taking a close look at during Michigan's pro day

The University of Michigan's pro day kicks off Friday morning at 10 EST.

Eleven players are set to take part in the day's drills, and the Lions are expected to be checking in on the proceedings. The NFL Network will be providing LIVE updates throughout the day.

Here are three players for Detroit's front-office brass to take a close look at during the U-M pro day.

EDGE Kwity Paye

The Lions will be looking for pass-rush help in this year's NFL Draft, and Paye could be just that guy for the organization with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could also target the 6-foot-4, 277-pounder, if he decides to trade down in the first round.

Paye, who produced 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his last 16 games at Michigan, possesses the physical intangibles necessary to be an impact player at the next level.

He also brings to the table a high-end motor and the ability to explode off the edge and disrupt plays in opposing backfields.

“Coming here, seeing different schemes in our defense and just doing a lot of stuff, had to prepare well going into my meetings with the (NFL) teams," Paye said via The Michigan Daily. "When they teach me their schemes, I can pick up on it faster, because of how fast we roll with our defense and how fast you need to adjust on the fly. So, for me, being able to pick up on our defense and learn to play really fast is kind of what teams like.”

Paye's a highly intriguing prospect that many people's eyes will be focused on during Friday's pro day at The Big House.

"By all accounts Kwity Paye is going to be a top-15 draft pick. I expect him to do very well during his pro day workout because he’s ridiculously strong and is a plus athlete. His testing numbers should be near elite," Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest expressed.

He explained further, "As for what kind of player he can be, it’s really wide open. He has the skill set to be great against the run and also put pressure on the quarterback. He’s not the long, lengthy type of defensive end but he’s great with his hands and at the point of attack and he just doesn’t get beat mentally. Don Brown described him as the smartest football player he’s ever coached."

WR Nico Collins

Detroit's receiving corps is extremely depleted, so it can use all the help it can get at the position.

It's not to say that Collins would just be a depth piece, either.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout, who opted out of the 2020 season over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, is a legitimate vertical threat with upper echelon ball skills.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, Imagn Content Services, LLC

In fact, he averaged 17.8 yards per reception at Michigan.

He's a mismatch for smaller defensive backs on the outside, and can use his size to his advantage to come down with 50/50 balls.

He could walk right into the X-receiver role in the Lions' receivers room, and make an immediate impact.

CB Ambry Thomas

Thomas, who opted out of playing in 2020 over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, has the potential to be a starting-caliber cornerback at the next level and to be able to succeed in man coverage.

On top of his immense upside, he's a hometown kid. He graduated from Detroit King High School.

Here's what the 5-foot-11, 189-pound corner had to say about his draft stock during his pro day media session Thursday:

"I was the No. 1 cornerback in the Big Ten before I decided to opt out, and I still am. I truly believe that. I’m a top-five cornerback without a doubt. I’m just ready for this pro day. I’m ready to show everybody what I can do.”

