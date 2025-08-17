Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection Following Dolphins Game
The Detroit Lions are nearing the end of the preseason.
Through three exhibition games, the Lions have begun to gain some clarity as it pertains to position battles and players fighting for spots on the roster. The group will have one more opportunity in a game setting to make claims for spot, as well as a joint practice with the Texans coming up.
Here's my latest 53-man roster projection after two preseason games.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
Out: Hendon Hooker
At this point, it’s difficult to justify Hooker being ahead of Allen on the depth chart, and the Lions may not have the roster space to carry three quarterbacks. There’s one more game for Hooker to get back into good standing, but time is running out.
Campbell’s primary desire for the backup quarterback is to efficiently lead the offense, and so far Hooker has been unable to do that. The coach admitted that he has more trust in Allen at this stage, and perhaps the Lions could look to move Hooker to try to get an asset as opposed to cutting him.
Running backs (4)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Out: Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson
The top three spots are largely set, with Reynolds carrying a significant workload in the first two preseason games due to Vaki’s injury. Saylors has looked solid, but Vaki is back in the mix and his versatility would make him tough to leave off.
Vaki has too much special teams value to leave off the roster, as he will be a core teamer in the regular season. Retaining Saylors would be a big benefit for the Lions’ practice squad.
Wide receivers (6)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Jackson Meeks
Out: Dominic Lovett, Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James, Malik Taylor
The Lions will have some tough decisions to make at the back end of their roster. With Meeks having the preseason he's having, it's hard to leave him off the roster. Lovett has plenty of special teams appeal, but hasn't been as strong in the passing game.
Meeks has size that the Lions covet, and they can find ways for him to contribute on special teams. Lovett would be a tough player to leave off, but he doesn't have the same impact on the passing game that Meeks would. The Syracuse product is also a player that could be a healthy scratch early before growing into a role later in the season.
Tight ends (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
Out: Zach Horton, Steven Stilianos, Gunnar Oakes
Injured: Kenny Yeboah
In what has been a closely contested battle for the third tight end spot, I’m giving the current edge to the veteran Zylstra for his experience. Horton is intriguing with his fullback ability, but Zylstra is a player who has been in the organization multiple years and has earned the trust of the coaching staff.
With Yeboah out, the competition currently shrinks to between Zylstra and Horton. Stilianos or Oakes could make a late charge, but it's hard to see either making a strong enough case to unseat the two established candidates.
Offensive line (10)
In: Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Graham Glasgow, Dan Skipper, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Jamarco Jones, Netane Muti
Out: Kingsley Eguakun, Trystan Colon, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Zack Jackson, Gunner Britton
Injured: Miles Frazier, Justin Herron, Colby Sorsdal, Keaton Sutherland
The Lions' depth has been tested throughout camp with injuries, particularly at the tackle position. Fortunately, their top two options have remained healthy and haven't played in the preseason.
Skipper will be the swing tackle, and I have Jones making the list as well due to the up-and-down nature of Manu's training camp. Because Manu hasn't shown enough to be fully trusted in spot duty in a game yet, carrying an extra lineman with Jones could wind up having some value for the Lions in a pinch.
EDGE (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Nate Lynn
Out: Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu
Injured: Josh Paschal
With the preseason and training camp that Lynn is having, it's hard to leave him off the list. He's an intriguing young option, and the team has taken on players who they can stash for development throughout Campbell's tenure.
If everyone is healthy, the Lions have three solid veterans and two very intriguing young players in this rotation. While it's not the flashiest group, the Lions could surprise some with their pass-rush, especially if Davenport stays healthy.
Defensive line (5)
In: DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams, Roy Lopez, Pat O’Connor, Keith Cooper Jr.
Out: Brodric Martin, Myles Adams, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike
Williams appears primed for a significant role right away, and Reader and Lopez give the team a solid 1-2 punch at the nose tackle position. O'Connor has some versatility that will help the defense.
Cooper is one of the more intriguing undrafted free agents, and to this point looks like he belongs on the roster. There's some inside-out versatility in his game, and there's potential for him to work his way into a role within the defensive line rotation.
Linebackers (6)
In: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham
Out: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez
Depth is a strength of the Lions' linebacking corps, as there's a case for the defense to go heavy at the position. The top three give the Lions a solid starting group, while the backups all have special teams versatility.
Stuard has shown some serious athleticism in the preseason, returning kicks and running step-for-step with running backs in coverage. Nowaske has some upside, and Cunningham is a veteran who would be a nice option if there's an injury. There's a lot to like about this linebacker group.
Cornerbacks (5)
In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside
Out: Erick Hallett, D.J. Miller, Tyson Russell, Luq Barcoo, Allan George
Injured: Khalil Dorsey, Ennis Rakestraw, DiCaprio Bootle
The injury to Rakestraw hurts their depth, but the versatility of Robertson, Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox should give the Lions a good cushion. While Ya-Sin and Maddox have both spent some time at safety, they can step in at cornerback in the event of an injury.
Whiteside has been the most consistent of the group of depth options the Lions have called upon with all the injuries, and he offers some upside and experience. At the very least, he could offer some special teams value until Dorsey returns from the leg injury he suffered last season.
Safety (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox, Ian Kennelly
Out: Morice Norris, Loren Strickland
Injured: Dan Jackson
Maddox and Ya-Sin both could play this position in a pinch, and having the league's best safety duo certainly helps. However, with injuries, the group is light on depth.
Norris had been performing well in camp prior to his injury, and if he's able to return to action he could wind up in the mix for a spot. However, with uncertainty as to his status moving forward, the final spot currently goes to Kennelly who has had some bright moments in camp.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten
The Lions don't have any competition in camp for any of their specialists, and as a result it appears this is the group they will enter the season with.