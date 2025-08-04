Lions Add Veteran Cornerback Depth
The Detroit Lions have made yet another addition to their cornerback room amidst recent injuries.
In addition to signing D.J. Miller on Monday, the Lions announced the signing of veteran Luq Barcoo just ahead of the start of practice.
Barcoo has appeared in three NFL games with one start, all coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2020 season. In those appearances, he totaled 10 combined tackles, seven of which were solos, and a pass breakup.
An undrafted free agent in the 2020 draft class, Barcoo has spent time with seven NFL organizations. Among them are the Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.
Most recently, Barcoo was a member of the Cowboys' practice squad and signed a futures deal to remain with the team through the summer. However, he was waived by the organization on June 18.
In 2023, Barcoo was named to the All-XFL team with the San Antonio Brahmas. That year, he had 31 combined tackles, one sack and one interception.
Barcoo had a big 2019 season for the San Diego Aztecs, which marked his final collegiate season. That year, he picked off nine passes to go along with 55 combined tackles. He began his collegiate career with two seasons at Grossmont, a junior college in California
Barcoo offers depth for a Lions' secondary that has been battered by cornerback injuries in recent days. Terrion Arnold is currently sidelined with a low-grade hamstring injury, while Ennis Rakestraw is expected to be out "a while" with a shoulder injury, according to Dan Campbell.
With both of those players sidelined, the Lions' first-team cornerbacks on Sunday were D.J. Reed and DiCaprio Bootle. Veterans Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox are also in the mix, but both have spent some time playing safety throughout camp.
The Lions also signed D.J. Miller, a former Michigan Panther, to help add depth at the position. Signing Barcoo marked the latest in a slew of transactions, which also included waiving undrafted running back Kye Robichaux with an injury designation and placing seventh-round draft pick Dan Jackson on injured reserve.
Detroit also added Tyson Russell and Nick Whiteside to their cornerback room in the early days of training camp amidst injuries.
Detroit has already lost one defender to a season-ending injury in Levi Onwuzurike, and Jackson will be out for the season barring an unforeseen development.