Lions Injury Update on Ennis Rakestraw Is Not Promising
The Detroit Lions don't seem to have an optimistic outlook on the injury status of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.
On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Rakestraw will miss time with a shoulder injury. While no official timetable or diagnosis was provided, the head coach noted that he is expecting the second-year cornerback to miss an extended amount of time.
It's another sour development for the young defensive back, who was limited to just eight games in his rookie season last year. The coach said that the injury was still being checked and more would be known later, but his initial impressions are that it will be a long absence for the young corner.
"Tough to say. It's a shoulder. I think it's gonna be a while, at best," Campbell said. "I think it's gonna be a while."
Rakestraw appeared to suffer the injury during a tackling drill rep, looking to have over-extended his arm while trying to bring down Tom Kennedy. In the immediate aftermath, the team reported that he was being evaluated for a shoulder injury.
"You hate it for the kid, you hate it. It's not his fault," Campbell said. "One of those tough deals, all you can do is try to get it better. Rehab and come back stronger and move on, that's all you can do."
Rakestraw has been battling injury for the duration of his career with the Lions. He suffered an ankle injury last year in training camp, then a hamstring injury in warmups prior to the Week 2 game against Tampa Bay. The Missouri product would eventually be placed on injured reserve.
The bad injury luck carried into the start of his second season, as he suffered a chest contusion on the first day of practice and as such was sidelined for several days. He returned to practice on July 26 and was able to suit up and play in the team's preseason opener.
Now, the latest injury is an unfortunate development for Rakestraw. Fellow 2024 draft pick Terrion Arnold, who is also dealing with an injury after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain, offered support on social media.
With Rakestraw and Arnold both sidelined for most of Sunday, the Lions turned to DiCaprio Bootle for first-team reps in Sunday's practice. The defensive backfield also includes a pair of versatile veterans in Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin, both of whom could step up and play big roles if needed.
The Lions also signed cornerback D.J. Miller to add depth at the position. Miller was most recently with the Michigan Panthers, where he had two interceptions in the 2025 spring season. The Kent State product also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs organization last year.
Detroit also placed safety Dan Jackson on injured reserve Monday, which will end his 2025 season. A seventh-round pick out of Georgia, Jackson was evaluated for a leg injury after practice Sunday.