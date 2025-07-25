Lions' Top Draft Pick Misses Friday Practice
The Detroit Lions conducted their first padded practice Friday, and a pair of rookies were among the players absent from the action.
First-round pick defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was not present, nor was undrafted safety Ian Kennelly. The reasons for both's absences were not immediately provided, and it's unclear whether it's injury-related.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick also did not participate, as he was working on the side with trainers.
Williams had expressed his excitement for the start of padded practices during a media session on Thursday. With Levi Onwuzurike out for the season and Alim McNeill expected to miss the start of the year, there could be a role available for the rookie right away.
“I gotta step up. I got drafted where I got drafted for a reason," Williams said Thursday. “They obviously think I can play and help this team, and I just gotta step up the plate and do that. I’m ready for it, though.
Kennelly, meanwhile, is an undrafted free agent who has impressed early in camp after the team signed him out of Division II Grand Valley State.
Others not participating in practice included linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, running back Sione Vaki and defensive Roy Lopez. Anzalone and Vaki are dealing with hamstring injuries, Rakestraw has a chest contusion and Lopez was stepped on in practice earlier in the week.
On the bright side, Terrion Arnold and Derrick Barnes both participated following their early departures from practice on Thursday. Arnold was reported to have a strained calf, while Barnes suffered a finger injury.
Arnold and Barnes have each been repping with the first-team defense and are expected to play big roles for Kelvin Sheppard's group in 2025.