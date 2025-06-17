Lions All-Grit Team: Defensive End
The Detroit Lions have had plenty of talented defensive ends throughout their history, with a few players asserting themselves amongst the rest.
With one of the best at the position in the league currently on roster, the Lions have another player poised to join the ranks of the elite players in the organization. However, a high bar has been set by players such as Al Baker and Robert Porcher.
After previously exploring the grittiest interior defensive linemen, the time has come to evaluate the players on the edge who best showcased the Lions' trademark characteristic.
Here are the four defensive ends who best embodied grit during their time playing for the Lions.
Al 'Bubba' Baker (1978-1982)
Baker made an instant impact on the Lions' organization after being drafted in 1978. In his debut season, he set an unofficial NFL record with 23 sacks. While Michael Strahan is recognized as the official record-holder, Baker's total is tops among players prior to 1982.
For his performance in 1978, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He continued to play at an extremely high level throughout the next two seasons, notching 16 and 17.5 sacks in 1979 and 1980.
In five years with Detroit, Baker totaled 74 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona) in 1983 and went on to play through the 1990 season, finishing his career with 131 sacks.
Robert Porcher (1992-2003)
A first-round pick of the Lions in 1992, Porcher was a career-long Lion who made three Pro Bowls and was one of the team's most productive defenders of his era. He had just one sack in his first season, but developed into a very thorough pass-rusher over the course of his career.
Porcher had his first true breakout season in 1997, when he logged 12.5 sacks to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. He would make two more Pro Bowls, including a 1999 season in which he had 15 sacks.
The South Carolina native finished his career ranked seventh in Lions history with 673 tackles and has 95.5 career sacks. His legacy continues off the field, as the organization awarded its Man of the Year annually as the 'Robert Porcher Man of the Year.'
Ezekiel 'Ziggy' Ansah (2013-2018)
A native of Ghana who attended BYU, Ansah was drafted fifth overall in the 2013 draft. He was an instant contributor, producing eight sacks in his rookie season as he took on a big role within a defensive line that featured Ndamukong Suh.
After a strong sophomore campaign, Ansah asserted himself as one of the best talents at his position with a 14.5 sack performance in 2015. This included a 3.5 sack showing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.
Unfortunately for Ansah, that success was not to be replicated. He had just two sacks the following year. While he bounced back with 12.5 sacks in 2017, he played in just seven games with four sacks in 2018 and wound up signing with the Seattle Seahawks the following offseason.
Aidan Hutchinson (2022-Present)
The Lions' latest foundational defensive end is Hutchinson, whom they drafted second overall in 2022. Hutchinson recorded three sacks in just his second career game, announcing his presence as one of the league's elite young pass-rushers.
In addition to his 9.5 sacks as a rookie, Hutchinson also showcased his athleticism with three interceptions. The following year, he overcame a slow start to finish with 11.5 sacks and added another interception to his tally.
Hutchinson was on pace to have a record showing in 2024 before his season ended abruptly due to a broken leg. Had he not suffered the injury, he was on pace to challenge Strahan's record for single-season sacks.
Even with the injury, Hutchinson was rehabbing with the intention of returning for the Super Bowl had the Lions made it last season.
Now, he's focused on proving that his dominant start to last season was no fluke.