Lions All-Grit Team: Defensive Line
The Detroit Lions have had a strong history of defensive linemen throughout their history.
With the Lions' culture being built around grit, perhaps no position on the field embodies this trait more than the interior defensive line. Detroit has had the benefit of having a number of players who anchored their defense throughout their history.
Here are the four defensive tackles representing the Lions on the All-Grit team
Alex Karras (1958-1970)
One of the toughest players of his era, Karras was a force for the Lions' defensive line over his 12 NFL seasons. A Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, the longtime Lion earned First Team All-Pro honors three times in addition to a slew of Second Team honors.
Karras did serve a suspension in 1963 when he was found to be gambling on NFL games, but returned the following season and finished fourth in Comeback Player of the Year voting.
Though tackles were not kept as an official stat in his era, he was credited with a total of 100 sacks over the course of his career. Karras went on to carve out a career in acting as well as broadcasting after retiring as a player.
Roger Brown (1960-1966)
The Lions built one of the league's strongest defensive lines in the '60's as a result of drafting Brown in the fourth-round of the 1960 draft and pairing him with Karras. After recording 12 sacks in his second NFL season, Brown earned All-Pro honors in year three and was a force on the defensive interior.
In 1962, Brown sacked Packers quarterback Bart Starr seven times in what was later called, "The Thanksgiving Day Massacre." One of those was for a safety, which tied an NFL record as he recorded two safeties that season.
Brown had four seasons with double-digit sacks during his seven years with the Lions. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 1967 season, but was inducted into the 'Pride of the Lions' in 2018. He finished his Lions career with 63.5 sacks.
Jerry Ball (1987-1992)
Drafted in the third-round of the 1987 draft, Ball served as the anchor of the defensive line playing nose tackle for six seasons. His first breakout campaign came in 1989, when he had 73 combined tackles and nine sacks en route to Pro Bowl honors.
The following year, Ball again earned Pro Bowl honors after notching two sacks. He was a First Team All-Pro in 1991, when he notched 36 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Ball left Detroit in 1993 to join the Cleveland Browns and went on to play a total of 13 years, and he totaled 32.5 sacks, 18.5 of which came during his stint in Detroit.
Ndamukong Suh (2010-2014)
Suh was an elite talent on the defensive interior, and was a major problem for opposing offensive lines. Drafted second overall in 2010, he made an instant impact by notching 10 sacks and earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors as well as First Team All-Pro recognition.
The Nebraska product would add two more First Team All-Pro honors throughout his time in Detroit and was a dominant force for the defense. At his peak, he was one of the game's most athletic defensive linemen and a consistent presence in the backfield.
After recording a total of 36 sacks and 66 tackles for loss in five seasons, Suh signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins following the 2014 season. In a social media post discussing Trey Hendrickson's current contract situation, Suh explained that the Lions were expecting him to take a hometown discount and he refused.
The star defender played 13 total seasons, winning a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.