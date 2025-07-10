Lions' All-Grit Team: Running Backs
The Detroit Lions have had an illustrious history of running backs throughout their organization's history.
Though the organization hasn't had the success of others across the league, there have been several individuals to grace the Lions' backfield and make a big impact over the course of their careers.
Barry Sanders is the notable name, but there are several others who made massive statements throughout their careers. Detroit also has a pair of extremely talented backs on its roster currently in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Here are the four running back representatives on the Lions' All-Grit team.
Dutch Clark (1931-1938)
Clark was one of the early franchise greats, as he was a member for the final two years of the team being called the Portsmouth Spartans. After a brief hiatus in which he entered the coaching world, Clark returned after the team's move to Detroit and wound up having a big impact.
He didn't put up gaudy numbers by today's standards, but was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection throughout his time with the organization. Clark was predominantly a running back, but also threw some passes and contributed on special teams.
Throughout his time with the Lions, Clark totaled 2,772 rushing yards and 1,507 passing yards. He also made 15 field goals, and was widely regarded as an excellent leader, according to his Pro Football Hall of Fame bio. He was inducted into the Hall in 1963.
Dexter Bussey (1974-1984)
A Texas native whom the Lions drafted in the third round of the 1974 draft, Bussey is a forgotten great in the Lions' organization. He played 11 years for the team, and was the top option in the backfield early in his career.
Bussey's career was headlined by a 924-yard season in 1978. However, the Lions elected to go in a different direction when they drafted Billy Sims ahead of the 1980 season. Rather than settle for second billing, Bussey changed positions and became the team's fullback.
Though he wouldn't be the team's starter for the five seasons he shared with Sims, Bussey still was a reliable contributor. He is currently third place in franchise history in rushing yards. His longevity, along with the fact that he switched positions and remained a contributor, cements his place on the All-Grit team.
Billy Sims (1980-1984)
The first overall pick of the 1980 draft, Sims started his career with a bang. The rookie rushed for 1,303 yards in his debut season, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the process. His second season was even bigger, as he tallied 1,437 yards and 13 touchdowns.
A big, physical runner who blended that strength nicely with speed, Sims had the look of an all-timer. However, injuries would present a cruel twist of fate.
He played just nine games in 1982, and even after he played a full year in 1983 and had another season with over 1,000 yards, his career would be ended by a knee injury in 1984.
Barry Sanders (1989-1998)
One of the greatest running backs of all-time, Sanders had an exceptional career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons, including a 2,053-yard season in 1997. Sanders was also a Pro Bowl selection each year.
The well-decorated running back most notably split MVP honors with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre in 1997, and was named a first-team All-Pro a total of six times. He holds the franchise record for rushing yards in a career by a wide margin.
While Sanders' career came to a surprising and largely unceremonious end when he shocked the league by retiring, he is remembered fondly for the impact he had on the organization and his status as one of the game's best at his position.