All-NFC North Team: Alim McNeill Earns Top Billing
The Detroit Lions have found a gem in defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, McNeill has ascended to becoming one of the top players at his position in the league. In a more narrow focus, he's in the top tier of defensive tackles in the NFC North.
McNeill, along with teammate DJ Reader, Green Bay's Kenny Clark, Chicago's Gervon Dexter and Minnesota's Jonathan Allen, is among a loaded group of run-stuffers in the division.
As a result, the All-NFC North team voting was full of parity amongst the top options at the defensive tackle position. Dexter finished third, Reader fourth and Allen fifth in this year's voting.
Here is a breakdown of the top vote-getters at the defensive tackle position for the All-NFC North team, with input from OnSI team publishers throughout the division.
Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL for several seasons. Last year, though, he disappeared.
In 2023, he was picked for the Pro Bowl after setting career highs with 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 16 quarterback hits. In 2024, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley implemented an attacking style. Clark was excited for what it could mean for his career. Instead, he had one sack, four tackles for losses and five quarterback hits. Other than his rookie season in 2016, it was the worst season of his career.
Is Clark a bad fit for the scheme? Was he slow to adjust? Did age catch up with him? Was it the ankle injury sustained on a Week 1 Tush Push against the Eagles? The Packers badly need Clark – one of the highest-paid players at the position – to have a big-time bounce-back season at one of Green Bay’s thinnest positions. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
Alim McNeill
Before the 2023 season, Alim McNeill made a huge change that would ultimately change his trajectory as a player. Motivated by the desire to play more, McNeill changed his diet and attacked his offseason, which has increased the amount of snaps he can play and the damage he can do to opposing offenses.
McNeill earned his place amongst the Lions' core, which was solidified by him signing a four-year, $97 million contract. He has become an increased pass rush presence over the course of his career, and has the versatility to play in multiple positions along the defensive line. He is expected to miss the start of the regular season while rehabbing a torn ACL from late last year, but when he returns he will give the defense a massive boost. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.