Lions' Amik Robertson Tried to Help, Support Kyren Lacy
Tragedy has hit the football world with the news of the passing of former LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy.
Lacy, 24, was found dead Saturday night in Houston, per multiple reports. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
In December, the Tigers product was involved in a car accident which led to multiple charges, including negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.
The accident led to the death of one person, and it injured two additional individuals. Authorities believed that Lacy may have caused the wreck prior to fleeing the scene.
Lacy cooperated with police, and was eventually released on bail after posting a $151,000 bond. Additionally, it was reported that a grand jury was scheduled to start hearing evidence in the case on Monday.
Following Lacy’s run-in with the law, Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson reached out to the draft prospect, offering his support amid the trying times for the LSU standout.
Among many things, Robertson told Lacy to “keep (the) faith” and to not “get discouraged by nothing.”
This was revealed in a text thread that Robertson posted on Instagram Sunday following the news of Lacy’s passing.
Lacy, just like Robertson, was a Louisiana native, and attended Thibodaux High School in Thibodaux, La.
Lacy, who played his first two seasons at Louisiana and then his final three with the Bayou Bengals, finished his collegiate career with 162 receptions, 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.