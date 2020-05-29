Lions fans, get ready for an exciting season.

The franchise is ready to take the big leap this year ... from 3-12-1 to 7-9 (give or take a game).

Many NFL pundits across the league share the sentiment that the Lions -- led by third-year head coach Matt Patricia -- are bound to be .500 at best in 2020.

But, there's one NFL writer that believes the organization has a chance at putting together a much bigger season -- one which would be history-making for the Detroit franchise.

I'm talking about Bleacher Report's Chris Roling, who labeled the Lions on Friday as the second-biggest Super Bowl "sleeper" team heading into the upcoming season.

In case you were wondering, the Lions presently own 60-1 Super Bowl odds.

As Roling explains,

"The Lions came within four points of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 last season, and they lost six other games by a touchdown or less. Continued smart additions to the roster around Stafford and an improving Trey Flowers-led defense give them major sleeper appeal."

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Friday, May 29:

Ex-Detroit punter Sam Martin confirmed during an appearance on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was interested in returning to the Lions, prior to choosing the Broncos in free agency.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel talked to Lions running back Kerryon Johnson's brother Kerron Johnson, who plays for Cluj-Napoca in the Romanian Liga Nationala basketball league. Kerron has reportedly been stuck in Romania for the past two months due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Free Press Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett writes about how Detroit linebacker Christian Jones' wedding, which was scheduled for July 11 in Napa, Calif., has been delayed due to the pandemic.

DetroitLions.com writer Tim Twentyman takes a look at three rule changes the league is adopting for the 2020 season.

