It is no secret the Detroit Lions are not the preferred destination for talented and established NFL veterans.

All-Pro defensive back Richard Sherman and wide receiver Reggie Wayne both have made public comments about why they didn't join the Lions organization.

Sherman told The Athletic, "That’s not the kind of football I want to play. The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way, and that’s really not the way I do football."

He added, "Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture. And I’m very comfortable with the things they do, and I really believe we can win."

Wayne recently appeared on the "Hellipod Podcast" and expressed frustration Detroit wanted him to work out prior to deciding on offering him a contract back in 2014.

“I said, ‘Work out? You the Detroit Lions. Wait. Work out? I’m good.’ Like, I can give you -- I got 14 years of working out that you can see,” Wayne said. “So I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool.’”

Here are three ways the Lions can change free agents perception of the organization.

1.) Let personalities shine

Sometimes perception is reality in the eyes of free agents exploring which organization to join.

At the moment, there is a strong perception across the league that Detroit is stifling personalities and wants the locker room to fall in line with little dissent or hints of a "me-first" attitude.

Detroit must embrace strong personalities and not be so quick to move on from talented players who happen to express themselves in uniques ways online or in public.

2.) Player friendly workout schedules and routines

NFL bodies are not built to run all day and night. Sherman hinted that he discovered the Lions conditioned even after practices and some players felt like they were run into the ground.

“I have fun. I like music at practice. I like to hang out and be relaxed in meetings. I don’t like the stressful environment in football. (The Lions) condition every day after practice. My body isn’t built to run all day and night. I’ll be prepared, but I don’t have to be run into the ground," Sherman said.

3.) Win

Bottom line, winning will attract more players to this organization. Historically, Detroit has been known as the destination careers flounder and eventually end with a whimper.

Winning consistently will make Detroit the place free agents desire to come to instead of routinely passing and choosing other organizations.

Related

NFL Analyst Believes Stafford Could Lead NFL in Passing Yards

Guaranteed Ways Lions Improve Pass Rush in 2020

Christian Jones Believes Lions Can Be Complete Team in 2020

Taylor Decker and Lions Have Not Had Substantial Contract Talks