Lions Rookie CB 'Bama Boyz' Photo Is Going Viral
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is the latest highly rated prospect having played for Nick Saban to join the NFC North's emerging roster.
The talented defensive back became the third Alabama Crimson Tide prospect selected by the Lions in the first round over the past three seasons, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wideout Jameson Williams.
“I never thought it would have worked out like that, with the continuous ‘Bama to ‘Bama to ‘Bama,” general manager Brad Holmes told reporters following the first-round of the 2024 draft. "But I’m not surprised either. Because we knew how we wanted to build our football team, and those guys have been a stalwart powerhouse in the top college football conference for a very long time.”
Defensive back Brian Branch is also entering his second NFL season in Motown, giving supporters hope the young talent on the roster can bring Detroit their first Super Bowl win.
Special assistant Chris Spielman believes Branch has the potential of being one of the best selections made by Holmes.
A recent photo posted by the No. 24 overall pick of the 'Bama Boyz' on social media has caught the attention of supporters online.
One supporter astutely noted, "Alabama might as well be our “minor league/g-league” squad atp. If you a Bama player odds are you coming to the lions."
Another expressed, "Bruh, that’s the look you give every time a QB passes your way. can’t wait!"
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Arnold's photo.