Jared Goff Throws Five Interceptions, Lions Battle to Beat Texans, 26-23
The Detroit Lions have been able play complementary football the past several weeks.
Heading on the road, it was paramount for Dan Campbell's squad to be on its game, as there has been increased chatter this week about the team's potential to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
"It goes down to that every week. First of all, don't beat yourself," Campbell told Fox 2 Gameday Live. "Make that opponent earn everything they get. And then, your best foot forward. How do we get a little bit better and improve against an opponent who really plays the game a lot like we do? So, this is gonna be an excellent battle."
Lions fans again traveled well to Houston to observe one of the top teams in the NFC. With several players and coaches having ties to the area, playing well and executing were even more paramount.
Detroit did not play its best brand of football, as turnovers mounted and Houston took advantage early of a defense that did not have its new defensive end, Za'Darius Smith, in the lineup.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions battled and left NRG Stadium with their eighth victory of the season, extending their winning streak to seven games.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 26-23 victory against the Texans.
Texans in passing lanes early, force interception
After winning the opening coin toss, Detroit elected to receive the football to start the game.
Jared Goff, who has been efficient and playing his best football over the course of several weeks, was picked off by safety Jimmie Ward on a pass intended for running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Safety Jalen Pitre was able to deflect the pass that resulted in the early turnover.
It was Goff's first interception since September, giving the Texans prime field position.
After starting on the Lions' 33-yard line, C.J. Stroud led the Texans on an eight-play drive that culminated in a Joe Mixon 8-yard touchdown rush. It gave his team an early 7-0 lead.
The Texans forced another interception in the second quarter, when pressure impacted Goff's ability to release the football quickly. Goff's pass intended for LaPorta was picked off by linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.
LIVE BLOG: Lions take on Texans on Sunday Night Football
First quarter does not go Lions way
It was an uncharacteristically rough start for Campbell's squad in the first quarter.
After going three-and-out on its second offensive possession, punter Jack Fox did not deliver one of his better punts, only netting 40 yards.
The Texans were able to gash Aaron Glenn's defense on their second offensive possession. Without Za'Darius Smith, Stroud was able to evade pressure, and find Mixon for a 36-yard gain.
An offensive holding penalty derailed the Texans' drive, as they took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
Jameson Williams sparks offense
Returning from a two-game suspension, the speedy wideout helped spark Detroit's offense.
Early in the game, Houston's defense was swarming to the football and making life difficult for Goff and Co. A deep try in the first quarter to Williams fell incomplete.
However, Williams was able to make his presence felt on the following series with a pair of long third-down connections with Goff. The first came on a bobble that he held onto for 23 yards on third-and-16, with the second being a 13-yard gain on third-and-6.
The veteran quarterback was able to lead Detroit on a 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown toss to tight end Sam LaPorta.
Run game struggles in first half
The Lions' offense struggled for much of the first half to find a rhythm. For a team that prides itself on being able to run the ball effectively, its normally potent run game was nowhere to be found.
Jahmyr Gibbs managed just 15 yards on six carries, while David Montgomery had four carries for six yards. As a result, the Lions were made one-dimensional. With the Texans getting pressure against the Lions' offensive line, many of Goff's passes were hurried or incredibly off-target.
The Lions were without Taylor Decker, and his absence was felt. The likes of Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry were able to put heat on Goff throughout the game.
While the Lions' defense managed to hold the Texans to field goals on three consecutive possessions, the offense failed to generate momentum, and went three-and-out on back-to-back drives. The defense cracked on Houston's final drive of the half, as Stroud hit John Metchie for a touchdown to put Houston up 23-7 going into the break.
Chance for momentum thwarted by another Goff interception
Goff had his most turnovers of the 2024 season against DeMeco Ryan's defense.
In a moment that will be remembered fondly, since most interviews conducted by coaches at halftime and at the start of the third quarter are filled with cliches, Campbell's message of needing turnovers was timed perfectly. Cornerback Carlton Davis proceeded to open the third quarter by intercepting Stroud.
Unfortunately, Detroit's offense could not capitalize. Goff threw his fourth interception of the game, and his second to cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
After a touchdown on its following possession, Goff was picked off for the fifth time on a deep pass intended for Jameson Williams.
Davis was able to intercept Stroud again in the third quarter, accounting for the first two interceptions by Lions cornerbacks this season.
LaPorta sets up score
Tight end Sam LaPorta has had a quiet first half of the season, but found his groove against the Texans.
He scored the team's first touchdown on a well-schemed play-action pass, then helped set up the team's third-quarter touchdown with a 37-yard catch. His score came at a big point in the game, as he cut the Texans' lead to 10-7.
However, LaPorta suffered a shoulder injury on the third-quarter catch, and was ruled questionable to return.
Detroit's offense was able to scratch and claw its way back to tie the game at 23 in the fourth quarter. Jake Bates was able to connect on a 58-yard field goal to tie the game, giving Detroit's defense a chance to force a stop.
Stroud was unable to lead his team on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, as kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal.
Detroit capitalized on the field position, and moved the football in position to set up Bates for the 52-yard, game-winning kick.