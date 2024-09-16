Lions Beat Writer Blasts Bold Hendon Hooker Post
The dynamic between sports journalists and media personalities has always been fascinating to this writer.
At times, you can clearly see a journalist who struggles with the "hot take" nature of sports and sports websites.
On Sunday evening, Travis Mattox of Woodward Sports, who is authorized to post on their social media platform with over 100,000 followers, posted a photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker with the caption "save us," seemingly entertaining the idea the second-year player could have performed better against the Buccaneers.
Being in charge of posting regular content on a Detroit sports page, I have regularly faced backlash for simply posing a question I was pondering.
Now, it is quite clear the intention here.
It is to play to those fans, and they do actually exist, who think Hooker gives the Lions a better chance to win games.
This writer and not many others truly believe that, but it is out there. I am certainly not emotionally attached to the opinion. I disagree and I move on.
Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke took to social media, along with many, many others, including Mattox's own colleagues to shut down the idea.
Meinke posted "clowns" in response to the post on social media.
Mattox, who admits to stirring it up, shared with Lions on SI why he posted what many feel is a "rage-bait" post following a loss.
"We all know the most popular guy in town is always the backup QB. My job is to create a conversation on social media," Mattox shared. "Seemed like a fun way to get dialog going. The success of the tweet shows people are emotionally invested. Those are our favorite types of fans."
In response to the strong reactions, including from other media members and Detroit fans, Mattox replied, "We love the passion of this fan base. Jared Goff will always be a lightning rod. Even internally we have debates. I was happy to see so many people engaging with their opinions."
The post is certainly a lightning rod that again highlights the vastly different tasks of sports journalists, and those running sports websites.