Lions Beat Writer Blasts Bold Hendon Hooker Post

Social media admin takes heat for post about Hendon Hooker.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2)
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
The dynamic between sports journalists and media personalities has always been fascinating to this writer.

At times, you can clearly see a journalist who struggles with the "hot take" nature of sports and sports websites.

On Sunday evening, Travis Mattox of Woodward Sports, who is authorized to post on their social media platform with over 100,000 followers, posted a photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker with the caption "save us," seemingly entertaining the idea the second-year player could have performed better against the Buccaneers.

Being in charge of posting regular content on a Detroit sports page, I have regularly faced backlash for simply posing a question I was pondering.

Now, it is quite clear the intention here.

It is to play to those fans, and they do actually exist, who think Hooker gives the Lions a better chance to win games.

This writer and not many others truly believe that, but it is out there. I am certainly not emotionally attached to the opinion. I disagree and I move on.

Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke took to social media, along with many, many others, including Mattox's own colleagues to shut down the idea.

Meinke posted "clowns" in response to the post on social media.

Mattox, who admits to stirring it up, shared with Lions on SI why he posted what many feel is a "rage-bait" post following a loss.

"We all know the most popular guy in town is always the backup QB. My job is to create a conversation on social media," Mattox shared. "Seemed like a fun way to get dialog going. The success of the tweet shows people are emotionally invested. Those are our favorite types of fans."

In response to the strong reactions, including from other media members and Detroit fans, Mattox replied, "We love the passion of this fan base. Jared Goff will always be a lightning rod. Even internally we have debates. I was happy to see so many people engaging with their opinions."

The post is certainly a lightning rod that again highlights the vastly different tasks of sports journalists, and those running sports websites.

John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

