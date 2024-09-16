All Lions

Hutchinson: I Was Just In a Flow State

Aidan Hutchinson was dominant against Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson certainly silenced any remaining critics with a stellar performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite all efforts to limit his pass-rush, the Buccaneers were unable to keep the former No. 2 pick out of the backfield.

Hutchinson recorded 4.5 sacks in Week 2 and is currently the league's sack leader (5.5).

"It was fun out there. It was. I feel like I was just in a flow state, you know? And it was -- I was kind of just staying very focused the whole game," Hutchinson said. "I think our rush lanes were really good. And a couple of those sacks were our d-tackles getting great penetration. And then I'm just kind of wrapping off. I think it's definitely a lot of my production, but I think a lot of it was our D-line just playing at a high level. And then, but I was reaping a lot of the rewards. So, it's definitely a result of everybody rushing really hard."

Teammates have certainly paid attention to what the third-year edge rusher has already accomplished in his young career.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes expressed a player like Hutchinson even makes him question if he is doing everything possible to help the team's defense.

“I do a little rushing too. He really made me think about my life. Seriously, sometimes I’m like, ‘Am I living right?’ I think I’m living. I’m loyal, I’m smiling all the time, an upstanding guy, a man of God. I’m like, ‘What is he doing in the offseason?’ No, Hutch is one of the guys that I see work every day on his craft," Barnes said. "He’s younger than me, but I look up to the guy. I’m always willing to learn and he’s been super helpful for me just throughout the week and me getting back into the pass-rush and stuff. He is unreal, definitely in my opinion one of the best pass-rushers in the league.”

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles credited Hutchinson postgame, saying, "He’s a hell of a player. You see the same things that you always see. We tried chipping him, we tried to do a lot of things. He makes plays. He made our life miserable over there. Hats off to him, and we still stuck together and fought it out and got the win.”

