Hutchinson: I Was Just In a Flow State
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson certainly silenced any remaining critics with a stellar performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite all efforts to limit his pass-rush, the Buccaneers were unable to keep the former No. 2 pick out of the backfield.
Hutchinson recorded 4.5 sacks in Week 2 and is currently the league's sack leader (5.5).
"It was fun out there. It was. I feel like I was just in a flow state, you know? And it was -- I was kind of just staying very focused the whole game," Hutchinson said. "I think our rush lanes were really good. And a couple of those sacks were our d-tackles getting great penetration. And then I'm just kind of wrapping off. I think it's definitely a lot of my production, but I think a lot of it was our D-line just playing at a high level. And then, but I was reaping a lot of the rewards. So, it's definitely a result of everybody rushing really hard."
Grades: Lions Offense Self-Destructs
Teammates have certainly paid attention to what the third-year edge rusher has already accomplished in his young career.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes expressed a player like Hutchinson even makes him question if he is doing everything possible to help the team's defense.
“I do a little rushing too. He really made me think about my life. Seriously, sometimes I’m like, ‘Am I living right?’ I think I’m living. I’m loyal, I’m smiling all the time, an upstanding guy, a man of God. I’m like, ‘What is he doing in the offseason?’ No, Hutch is one of the guys that I see work every day on his craft," Barnes said. "He’s younger than me, but I look up to the guy. I’m always willing to learn and he’s been super helpful for me just throughout the week and me getting back into the pass-rush and stuff. He is unreal, definitely in my opinion one of the best pass-rushers in the league.”
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles credited Hutchinson postgame, saying, "He’s a hell of a player. You see the same things that you always see. We tried chipping him, we tried to do a lot of things. He makes plays. He made our life miserable over there. Hats off to him, and we still stuck together and fought it out and got the win.”